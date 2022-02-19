BWW Review: MOORCROFT, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

Moorcroft is a new play written and directed by Eilidh Loan that is based on her father's life as a young man growing up in the west of Scotland.

Garry (Martin Docherty) is turning 50 and he is reflecting on his life so far. He takes us back to the 1980's when he was 19 years old and decided to set up a football team with the boys he had been friends with since he was 7.

Moorcroft captures the laddish banter perfectly. The boys affectionately tease each other in the changing rooms but sometimes it goes too far. Some of the language used is racist, sectarian and homophobic but is reflective of the culture the boys were raised in. It's heartening to see the young men changing their narrow-minded attitudes throughout the play about what they think makes a 'real man'.

What really strikes you with Loan's writing is how Moorcroft seamlessly switches from side-splitting laughter to devastating heartbreak. This play explores the complexities of grief when you're not used to showing emotions. The boys aren't open about their feelings and this play shines a light on how toxic masculinity can affect their long-term mental health.

Another very impressive element of this play is how quickly you become deeply invested in these characters. The dynamic between the cast is fantastic and it doesn't take long to become completely captivated.

I found Moorcroft to be completely unpredictable and incredibly moving. Judging by the instant standing ovation received at the end, it seems the rest of the audience felt the same.

Moorcroft is at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow until 5 March.