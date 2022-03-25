BWW Review: ME AND MY SISTER TELL EACH OTHER EVERYTHING, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

Josephine and Meredith Willcott were given a dollhouse as children. Three years older, Jos has taken control of the dollhouse as she doesn't trust her little sister (affectionately known as Murph) not to destroy the perfect little world she has created.

We first meet Jos (Anna Russell-Martin) and Murph (Eilidh Loan) as young children, winding each other up in the way that only siblings can. As their mannerisms change into that of teenagers, they seem to lose the closeness that they had as children. Murph moves out of the family home and the two don't speak for a while.

There is a clear contrast between the lives of the sisters. While Jos has her day scheduled to the minute between work, exercise and planned downtime her sister Murph is manic depressive and her day involves alternating between scrolling Twitter in bed and then later moving to scroll Twitter on the sofa.

Uther Dean's script is fantastic and brought to life by two exceptional performers. Loan and Russell-Martin are so perfectly in sync with each other that it isn't difficult to imagine them as siblings onstage. Jenny Booth's set design is excellent, the actors use camera phones to cast projections from the stage onto the set. The projections also indicate interior changes throughout the play and it feels like every element of the set has a purpose.

Me and My Sister Tell Each Other Everything is such a funny and touching play that some of the content comes as a gut punch. The writing doesn't shy away from the complexities of suicidal depression making it a necessary but not an easy watch. The beauty of this play is its ability to balance raw emotion with in-jokes and playful teasing.

The themes explored in Me and My Sister Tell Each Other Everything are difficult but handled with such sensitivity and care making it an important and hugely enjoyable piece of theatre.

Me and My Sister Tell Each Other Everything runs at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow until 2 April.