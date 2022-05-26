BWW Review: MAMMA MIA!, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Since bursting onto the London stage in 1999, Mamma Mia! is a musical that has been delighting audiences at the theatre and with the films of the same name. Written by playwright Catherine Johnson , Mamma Mia! features the songs of Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus.

Shortly before her wedding on a Greek island, 20-year-old Sophie (Jena Pandya) decides that she wants her father to be the one to give her away. There's just one problem- she doesn't know who he is. After finding her mother Donna's diary from the summer she fell pregnant, Sophie invites the three potential candidates with the hope of finding out who her dad is before her big day.

Mamma Mia! is perhaps the ultimate jukebox musical. ABBA songs are shoehorned into the script with much dialogue existing just to lead into another number. It's a bit silly at times but it's also an awful lot of fun. It would be too great a feat to cram all of ABBA's hits into just one stage show but most of the best-loved songs are there including "Dancing Queen"; "Waterloo" and "Does Your Mother Know". The songs are rattled through at lightning speed but there is just enough of a breath for Sara Poyzer (Donna) to belt out "The Winner Takes It All" to rapturous applause.

Some of the script seems a little outdated but the familiarity of the story seems to be a selling point for many as the audience is delighted to recognise gags from the 2008 movie. Mamma Mia! is known for its enthusiastic audience, desperate for a singalong but the show is designed to allow everyone to join in for the encore.

On a dreary wet night in Glasgow, Mamma Mia! provides some much-needed sunshine, joy and escapism.

Mamma Mia! runs at the King's Theatre, Glasgow until 11 June.