Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, King's Theatre

Direct from the London Palladium, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. Having opened to rave reviews in 2019, this UK tour sees the 1991 narrator Linzi Hateley reprise her role with Jason Donovan taking on the role of Pharaoh and Jac Yarrow as Joseph.

Joseph is the clear favourite among his eleven siblings. To show his love for him, his father Jacob gifts Joseph an extravagant multicolored coat which makes him the envy of his brothers. Joseph also has vivid dreams where he sees his brothers bowing before him and consumed with jealousy, they throw him in a pit and leave him for dead.

Linzi Hateley leads this production with tremendous enthusiasm and brilliant comedic timing taking on a variety of roles as the narrator. Previously, a children's choir sat to the side of the stage but the children's cast have now been incorporated into roles in the show which works brilliantly and brings an extra layer of joy to the show. Jac Yarrow makes for an excellent Joseph with the highlight being "Close Every Door To Me" along with the classic "Any Dream Will Do". Jason Donovan originally played Joseph in the 1991 London Palladium production but now returns as the Pharaoh which is a very fun casting for fans!

Having toured fairly consistently over the years, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was starting to show signs of wear and tear on the last tour. This brand new production has completely revamped the story and it is hard to imagine a better staging of this musical.