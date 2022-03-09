BWW Review: DERREN BROWN: SHOWMAN, King's Theatre, Glasgow

I always cite the 2018 Derren Brown show Underground as one of the most difficult reviews that I have had to write. How do you describe a performance when you've been sworn to secrecy?

The same rules apply to the 2022 tour Showman. The audience are asked not to discuss it with anyone and press are told not to put anything about the contents of their show in their reviews. Hmm.

One thing that I can definitely talk about and perhaps one of Brown's most impressive feats is the way he captivated the audience. In 20+ years of theatre-going, I'm not sure I have ever witnessed such impeccable behaviour. While the audience were asked to keep their mobile phones on at the beginning, I didn't hear a single beep, the crunch of a Pringle or even a hushed whisper throughout the performance. If its some sort of mind control trick, it's one I'm very much on board with.

The other thing I think I'm allowed to pass comment on is Brown's showmanship. He's warm, funny and charismatic. There is audience participation but it is done on a completely voluntary basis and good-natured. I've also never been in a crowd before where people are quite so keen to get up on stage.

As for the illusions, I can't tell you about those. I'm not entirely sure I could even if I wanted to. The atmosphere in the theatre was brilliant, the audience was completely hooked throughout and Derren Brown is certainly a master of his craft.

Derren Brown: Showman is at the King's Theatre, Glasgow until 12 March.