BWW Review: A HUNDRED DIFFERENT WORDS FOR LOVE, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

A Hundred Different Words For Love takes place in the same universe as two other plays written and performed by James Rowland. This story takes place after Team Viking and before Revelations- but exists comfortably as a standalone play.

A Hundred Different Words For Love is a story about how James fell in love with a girl, and then they broke up two years later. He is a self-confessed "child of Richard Curtis" so tells of their meeting and early romance in a way that is reminiscent of a charming and clumsy Hugh Grant-ish type character.

We are taken through all of the typical rom-com scenarios- difficult dinner parties and awkward first dates. James has difficulty telling the girl that he loves her and expresses that he thinks there should be more words for all the different types of love that we experience.

While the piece does stand alone, I found that my experience was heightened having seen the other two plays in the trilogy. Revelations, which is the third in the series focuses heavily on a relationship between two of his best friends and A Hundred Different Words For Love centres upon their wedding and I think I was definitely more emotionally invested having seen all three parts.

It is a testament to James Rowland's gift for storytelling that he manages to keep the audience utterly captivated for over an hour. There's no set, just a keyboard and amp for occasional background music. He's an endearing performer who takes the time to introduce himself to the audience before the show starts. It's all delightfully manipulative as he ensures you'll have an emotional stake in his story.

While A Hundred Different Words For Love is a charming tale, the enjoyment is all down to the delivery from James. There are no frills or fancy sets needed- it's funny, sweet and an absolute joy to watch.

A Hundred Different Words For Love is at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow until 20 April.

Photo credit: David Levenson





