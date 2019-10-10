BWW Review: 9 TO 5, King's Theatre, Glasgow

9 To 5 was first staged in 2008 and is based on the 1980 film of the same name. Alongside the music and lyrics for the show, Dolly Parton is also responsible for the narration of this production and is featured in video clips throughout.

Violet Newstead (Louise Redknapp) has been unofficially running Consolidated Industries for years but is constantly overlooked for promotion in favour of men who are less qualified. Judy Bernly (Amber Davies) has just taken her first ever job at the company after her childhood sweetheart left her for his secretary.

CEO Franklin Hart (Sean Needham) is your typical misogynist. He makes crude and sexist jokes constantly and objectifies the female staff. Violet, Judy and Doralee decide they aren't going to take it anymore and kidnap Hart and run the office the way they choose.

While it's a fun show in itself, it's the three leading ladies that really make this production really stand out. Georgina Castle plays southern belle Doralee Rhodes to perfection, capturing her sweet personality without portraying her as an airhead. As she sings in "Backwoods Barbie", don't let those false eyelashes lead you to believe that she's as shallow as she looks! Doralee is possibly the most ballsy character in the show as she is the first to stand up to Mr Hart- regardless of the consequences.

All three have killer vocals and Amber Davies really gets the chance to shine during "Get Out and Stay Out". Another major highlight of the show is Louise Redknapp's big song and dance number "One Of The Boys" which received rapturous applause.

9 To 5 could easily be presented as quite a fluffy show but there's a massive heart behind it. Combined with a wealth of talented and stunning set, this makes for a joyful way to spend an evening.

9 To 5 runs at the King's Theatre, Glasgow until 12 October.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories