A Massaoke Night at the Musicals Comes to Edinburgh's Corn Exchange

Nothing beats the euphoria at a gig when an entire audience sings along as one, and rock legends Massaoke have gained a global reputation for turning this euphoria up to 11!

Each of their shows is like karaoke but on an epic scale, where lyrics are displayed on huge screens to enable everyone to let loose and sing their hearts out. They couple this with killer set-lists, rock star performances, glitter cannons, and an eye-watering amount of sequins and spandex, to create shows that, time and time again, have been described as 'Not to be missed!'

However, the Massaoke band members are aware that some people are indeed missing out on their shows because of a lack of accessibility at venues. So, determined to tackle this issue and put their 'music for the masses' mantra into action, Massaoke have just announced they will be putting on a special seated matinee show at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange this August, so that people of all ages and abilities can see them in action. They will also be providing complimentary tickets to carers to ensure no one misses out.

The theme of the show is sure to appeal to everyone - a musicals special featuring showtunes from the likes of Mamma Mia!, The Greatest Showman, Grease, Frozen, Dirty Dancing, Evita, Wicked, Les Mis, Jungle Book, We Will Rock You, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins and more.

Having wowed crowds at Glastonbury and Latitude, as well as Australia's Adelaide Fringe and New York's Rochester Fringe, Massaoke has attracted a global following, with celebrity guests including Pink Floyd bassist, Guy Pratt, and power ballad legend, Bonnie Tyler, describing their performances as quite simply 'Fab!'.

'We've had the time of our lives creating this show,' says Ethan McClean, the band's VJ and lyrics master. 'There's so much variety, from the West End classics, to Disney, and the shameless fun of the jukebox musicals.'

'Musicals are so family-friendly, and we want Massaoke to be for everybody, so we've taken this opportunity to create a fully accessible experience with a seated, relaxed matinee performance for all ages,' adds drummer Mat Morrisroe.

A Massaoke Night at the Musicals will be the band's biggest show to date, so grab a ticket, warm up your vocal cords, and get ready for the most inclusive (and theatrical!) singalong to hit Edinburgh this summer.

A Massaoke Night at the Musicals will take place at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Friday 16th August: 8pm (doors from 6pm, standing, ages 14+)

Saturday 17th August: 2.30pm (doors from 1pm, seated, all ages)

Saturday 17th August: 8pm (doors from 6pm, standing, ages 14+)

Tickets start at £16 (plus fees) and are available to purchase online at www.edfringe.com and www.edinburghcornexchange.com.





