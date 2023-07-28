42nd STREET is Coming to Theatre Royal Glasgow in August

The Theatre Royal Glasgow has announced that the UK tour of 42nd STREET is coming to the venue from Monday 21 August to Saturday 26 August 2023.

This new production stars Samantha Womack as Dorothy Brock, alongside Michael Praed as Julian Marsh, Faye Tozer as Maggie Jones with Nicole-Lily Baisden as Peggy Sawyer and is produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

The cast is completed by Sam Lips as Billy Lawlor, with Erica-Jayne Alden, George Beet, Charlie Bishop, Kevin Brewis, Olly Christopher, Briana Craig, Jordan Crouch, Rhianna Dorris, Ashleigh Graham, Alyn Hawke, Aimee Hodnett, Connor Hughes, Deja Linton, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Greta McKinnon, Ben Middleton, Benjamin Mundy, Anthony Ofoegbu and Jessica Wright.

This iconic song-and-dance spectacular features a hit parade of toe-tapping songs, including the title number, “We're In The Money”, “Lullaby of Broadway”, “Shuffle Off To Buffalo” and “I Only Have Eyes For You”. 42nd STREET is a timeless and inspiring showbiz fairy tale that combines breath-taking tap dance routines, backstage intrigue, classic romance and delightful comedy to dazzling effect.

Fresh off the bus from small-town America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights. She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway's newest show…and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.

42nd STREET is a larger-than-life, massively entertaining celebration of musicals and the irrepressible spirit of Broadway that's guaranteed to lift anyone's spirits.

42nd STREET is directed by Jonathan Church (Singin' in the Rain, The Drifters Girl) with choreography and design by Olivier Award winners Bill Deamer and Rob Jones, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker, video design by Jon Driscoll, musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and orchestrations by Larry Blank.

The production has music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, based on the novel by Bradford Ropes. Original direction and dances were by Gower Champion. The show was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick.

The use of all songs is by arrangement with Warner Bros. and EMI Publishing Ltd.