Wonderland's ILLUMINATE! Returns to Sarasota in November

Nik Wallenda’s Wonderland will make a return to Sarasota for its second sensational season. Following its success as the #1 holiday event in Southwest Florida, Wonderland returns with an all-new production, “Illuminate!”



This year, the Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) and Wallenda are collaborating once again to present “Wonderland: Illuminate!” a breathtaking and original production that will transport audiences on a magical journey through global holiday traditions. This immersive, joy-filled holiday circus experience will feature captivating performances from Africa, Asia, Europe, and beyond. “Illuminate” runs from November 22, 2024, through January 5, 2025 under the sparkling, climate-controlled Big Top at UTC (195 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota).



“When Nik and Erendira came to us with the idea for ‘A Brave New Wonderland’ last year, we believed it would be a success but the run exceeded our wildest expectations,” said CAC Executive Vice President/COO Jennifer Mitchell. “Our goal was to create a world-class holiday experience that would become a family tradition in Southwest Florida for years to come, and we are thrilled to see that hope come to fruition.”



Audiences will enjoy performances from fan favorites such as the comedic daredevil Johnny Rockett, electrifying Master of Ceremonies Ty McFarlan, and Sarasota’s own legendary Nik Wallenda alongside his fearless family on the high wire and sway poles. The all-new storyline will feature acts new to Sarasota, like the Royal Kenyan Acrobats from Nairobi, LionDanceME performing the Chinese Lion Dance, and a trio performing on the Indian Pole (Mallakhamb). Guests will also be treated to the Mendez Aerial Rola Bola act, longtime Sailor Circus Academy student turned professional circus artist Emma Clarke’s return to the air in a brand-new stunning performance, and a majestic camel act presented by Colleen Pages Camels.



“I was overwhelmed with gratitude by the reception for Wonderland’s inaugural season,” said Wallenda. “I am honored to return this season and raise the bar with an even bigger and better show.”



Through breathtaking performances by artists from diverse backgrounds, captivating narratives, and the shared spirit of Wallenda’s personal tagline, “Never Give Up!” the all-new holiday experience “Illuminate” promises to take audiences on a heartwarming and visually stunning journey that weaves together the enchantment of winter holidays and their unique traditions.



Don’t miss your chance to be part of this magical experience and celebrate the season like never before. Tickets for “Illuminate” are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit WonderlandCircus.com.



