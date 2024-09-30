Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Will Open Season With SOUL CROONERS: SOLID GOLD EDITION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To open its 25th anniversary theatre season, titled “25 Years of Black Heritage,” Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has selected a fan favorite: “Soul Crooners: Solid Gold Edition.” The original musical revue – which was written, adapted and is being directed by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs – runs October 9-November 17, 2024 in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).



The “Soul Crooners” productions have been pivotal in the success of WBTT: “Soul Crooners” premiered on a rental stage at the Sarasota Arts Center in 2009; various iterations of the show have sold out multiple performance runs at the National (now International) Black Theatre Festival in 2015, 2022 and 2024; the joyous “Soul Party” in 2019 had a sold-out crowd of several thousand at Ed Smith Stadium on their feet; and, with its brand new theater building closed down due to the pandemic, “Soul Crooners” was the first of several “Light Up the Night” concerts presented outdoors on WBTT’s campus.



"’Soul Crooners’ has been a landmark production for me, celebrating a critical part of my journey when, in our tenth year, I contemplated dissolving the company because of our ongoing struggles and lack of widespread community support,” said Jacobs. “My mentor and good friend [and WBTT board member] Howard Millman encouraged me to continue, so I rolled up my sleeves and created this all-male revue, which saved and sustained our company’s future. Even during the pandemic, ‘Soul Crooners’ brought the company back to life outdoors, on the porch of our theater building."



“Soul Crooners: Solid Gold Edition” is a joyous celebration of the music that ushered in a new era of soul during the 1970s. Numbers audiences will hear include “Let’s Groove,” “Lady (You Bring Me Up),” “Easy,” “Superfly,” “Joy & Pain,” “Use Ta Be My Girl,” “Get Up Offa That Thing” and many, many more, with energetic choreography crafted by WBTT’s Resident Choreographer, Donald Frison.



The “Soul Crooners” cast is Earley Dean, Chris Eisenberg, Michael Mendez, Raleigh Mosely II, Leon S. Pitts II, and Sheldon Rhoden, accompanied by WBTT's sizzling live band. Music director is Matthew McKinnon (MD/main keys); the band includes Jamar Camp on keys, Marvin Hendon on bass, Dan Haedicke on guitar, and Caleb Miller on drums.



Tickets are $52/adults, $22/students and active military (with valid ID). Call the Box Office at 941-366-1505 or visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

