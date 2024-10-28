Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Presents 25th Anniversary Celebration In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is kicking off its 25th year in dramatic fashion with its 25th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, November 14, 6-10 p.m. in the ballroom at The Ora (578 McIntosh Rd., Sarasota).

WBTT will celebrate 25 extraordinary years of producing professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall but required a change of venue after Hurricane Milton caused significant damage to the hall.

The high-energy gala event will kick off with a cocktail reception and catered dinner, and then offer sensational entertainment featuring WBTT founding members – including Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs – plus WBTT's most popular artists and Stage of Discovery students backed by the sizzling WBTT house band.

Special guests will include Jacobs' daughter and longtime WBTT artist, Naärai, and Chris Eisenberg, who began working with Jacobs at the age of 8 and performed with WBTT for many years. The performance will have everyone singing and clapping along to music from "Soul Crooners," "Sistas In The Name of Soul," Stage of Discovery student shows, and more. Guests can expect to hear excerpts from many of WBTT's original musicals, featuring songs by artists such as Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke, Harry Belafonte, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, James Brown, and many other audience favorites.

“I am overjoyed – even somewhat overwhelmed – to see how far we have come in these 25 years of our journey,” said Jacobs. “I am so grateful to our wonderful patrons, subscribers, donors and benefactors for embracing our ‘miracle theatre' and believing in my dream. We look forward to sharing our gratitude and joy with our guests at the 25th Anniversary Celebration and throughout our 25th anniversary theatre season.”

The event will close with dancing to the hottest soul hits performed by select WBTT artists and the Troupe's live band.

“While the change of venue has reduced available seating for our supporters, we are thrilled to have been able to pivot to such a beautiful location for our celebration,” said Julie Leach, executive director of WBTT. “This is such a momentous milestone for the Troupe – we look forward to celebrating with our guests on November 14.”

For more about WBTT, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.

