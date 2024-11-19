Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Lanches ‘Solid Gold Campaign’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During its recent 25th Anniversary Celebration, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) launched the “Solid Gold Campaign,” a seven-year, $10M effort. The campaign will fund three goals: to enhance WBTT’s facilities, expand its programs, and secure its future.



There were more than 450 guests in attendance at the gala, which took place at The Ora on November 14. The event included a cocktail hour, dinner, and high-energy entertainment featuring WBTT founding members, long-standing artists, and students involved in WBTT’s Stage of Discovery youth training program, backed by WBTT’s sizzling live band. During the show, as the Soul Crooners sang “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” the Troupe announced an anonymous match of $25,000 and Michael Klauber facilitated a paddle raise that brought in $315,000, resulting in a total of $340,000 to be used for MainStage theatre operations and hurricane repairs.



WBTT was founded as a struggling but determined theatre in December 1999 by Nate Jacobs in order to establish a platform where African American artists could develop and showcase their talents, and to be a theatre that celebrates and tells African American stories, preserves their history, and celebrates their achievements. Over the past 25 years, WBTT has grown from a vagabond troupe with no permanent home to a nationally-renowned Equity theatre with a full season of programming housed on its recently-renovated theatre arts complex. WBTT produces Broadway musicals and classic dramas while also premiering new Black theatre works, many developed in-house by Founder/Artistic Director Jacobs and WBTT’s team of theatre professionals.



Phase I of the campaign is expected to take three years. It will help to purchase artist housing for visiting performers and renovate its parking areas – WBTT has purchased land for increased parking and a few units of actor housing, but development is needed for both. Phase I will also help to expand and sustain WBTT’s unique and vital programs, such as: actor and technical staff training programs comprising artist-in-residence programs, internships and professional development; supporting WBTT’s investments in new play development; and sustaining its Young Artist Program, New Playwrights Program, Blackbox theatre programs, Stage of Discovery Youth Program, and in-school education programs.



Phase II of the campaign, which is expected to take 5-7 years, will serve to secure legacy commitments and contributions to WBTT’s endowment, which will provide reliable annual funds to sustain its facilities and programs for the long run.



"We survived the COVID pandemic through generous donor support, unusual federal and Sarasota County grant programs, and our ability to pivot to develop outdoor programming. Now we’re facing economic, political and environmental challenges,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach, who noted that the challenges include significant cost increases in artist housing and fees, insurance, salaries and technical theatre elements and, this year, the elimination of all state funding for the arts while three hurricanes caused show cancellations and damage to the exterior of the theatre building. “Each year, through dedication and creative managing, we break even or have a small surplus but we need to build reserves for capital replacement and repairs of our arts campus, and raise annual funds for sustainable artist fees, housing and salaries.”



WBTT provides the community with a robust, year-round education program that includes Stage of Discovery, its free five-week theatre intensive for students ages 11–18; Jazzlinks, its Black history high school touring education program, and Rhythm & Tales, performances designed for elementary-age students. This year, WBTT began an adult education program that includes acting, improv, and African dance classes. In addition, as part of its mentoring and training programs, WBTT hosts numerous Young Artist Showcases and Independent Artist programs throughout the season.



Community members can help WBTT to “Power the Dream for the Next Generation” of WBTT artists through a personal gift, a gift from a donor advised fund, a multi-year pledge, or a legacy gift. Please contact WBTT's Development Director Debra Flynt-Garrett at 941-404-7755 or dfgarrett@wescoastblacktheatre.org.



For more about WBTT, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.

