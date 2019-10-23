Van Wezel to Welcome CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

Cirque Dreams Holidaze brings its latest electrifying and reimagined live holiday family stage spectacular to Sarasota's Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall with two unforgettable performances on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. This critically acclaimed extravaganza is a Broadway musical and a cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!

Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder, Neil Goldberg, has searched the world to assemble a remarkable cast of incomparable cirque artists, singers, dancers and talent to mesmerize audiences with new acts, holiday scenes, theatrical innovation and much more in 2019. Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes and dozens of original holiday production numbers, audiences nationwide will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as they experience over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world's most astonishing acts. Broadway singers perform original music along with a new twist on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock." On the edge-of-your-seat feats are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa and colossal ornaments flying, balancing and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking holiday stage spectacular.

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced shows for Broadway, theatre tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts, governments, cruise lines and venues worldwide. Since 1993 over 50 million people have experienced a Cirque Dreams show garnering critical acclaim from USA Today, Associated Press and the New York Times to CNN, Today Show and Fox & Friends. Neil Goldberg has been declared "One of today's leading theatrical impresarios" by the LA Times and "Uniquely Ingenious" by the New York Daily News. Other brand titles include the Broadway Hit Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy, Cirque Dreams Rocks and Cirque Dreams Revealed. Cirque Dreams Holidaze continues touring the US with multiple productions. Cirque Dreams Unwrapped performs annually at Gaylord Palms Resort, Orlando and Gaylord National, DC. A variety of distinctive Cirque Dreams shows perform year-round on Norwegian Cruise Lines. In 2019, Armed Forces Entertainment presented Cirque Dreams Stars & Stripes for military service members and their families. Neil Goldberg works with major celebrities and artists, holds various industry, leadership and Board of Director positions and is founding philanthropist of the Neil Goldberg Dream Foundation established to enrich the arts.

Tickets are $37-$106. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. This show is part of the Boar's Head Family Series. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's Bayside located in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





