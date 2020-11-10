Van Wezel Announces Additional Virtual Programming and an Update on Live Performances

Many virtual events and socially distanced shows, as well as Variety shows on the main stage, are on sale now for the 2020-2021 season.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has just announced additional virtual events! Dave Koz and Darlene Love present virtual concerts this holiday season, and BroadwayHD allows viewers to experience the magic of Broadway right in their own homes. A Killer Party returns with exclusive, never before seen footage and Jagged Little Pill returns to the stage for a special virtual performance. Many virtual events and socially distanced shows, as well as Variety shows on the main stage, are on sale now for the 2020-2021 season. New LIVE Cabaret by the Bay shows will be announced shortly. To view a full listing of upcoming events and purchase tickets, visit www.VanWezel.org.

Darlene Love Streaming Concert: Love for the Holidays

Saturday, December 5 at 8 p.m.

$35 per stream, available for purchase on November 13 at 10 a.m.

This holiday season, Darlene Love will bring holiday classics and more for a one-night-only virtual performance: Love for the Holidays. Grammy Award Winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Darlene Love, has long been recognized as "one of the greatest singers of all-time" by Rolling Stone Magazine. It's no wonder The New York Times raves: "Darlene Love's thunderbolt voice is as embedded in the history of rock and roll as Eric Clapton's guitar or Bob Dylan's lyrics." Through the years, Darlene has continued to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and sensational performances. Her voice launched dozens of hits including "He's a Rebel," "(Today I Met) The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "Marshmallow World" and her signature song, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." It's a rockin' Christmas celebration you won't want to miss!

Dave Koz & Friends: The Greatest Hits of Christmas 2020

Saturday, December 12 at 8 p.m.

$35 per stream, available for purchase on November 13 at 10 a.m.

Dave Koz & Friends: The Greatest Hits of Christmas 2020 celebrates the joy of the holidays in one-night only LIVE virtual concert event featuring Jonathan Butler, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot, David Benoit, Peter White and introducing Rebecca Jade! In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, Platinum-selling artist Dave Koz has earned an impressive array of honors and achievements including 9 Grammy nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, 13 sold-out Dave Koz & Friends At Sea cruises, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appearances on a multitude of television shows, including Good Morning America, The View, The Tonight Show, Entertainment Tonight and more. Purchase of the stream includes a digital copy of two of Dave's latest albums: A New Day & Gifts of the Season, and a portion of the proceeds of the event will be donated to the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert

Sunday, December 13 at 8 p.m.

$27 per stream, available for purchase on November 16 at 10 a.m.

Price increases to $33 per stream on November 23

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL is reuniting on stage for one night only - in a special performance live from NYC. Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert will bring Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, and more, to the stage of Shubert Studios at 787 Seventh Avenue for a night of searing performances - and an electrifying dose of collective joy - alongside the Jagged Little Broadway Band. In the spirit of the vital #SaveOurStages movement that has risen during the Covid-19 pandemic, this concert event directly supports our nation's most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during this time of suspension for live arts.

BroadwayHD

Available for purchase on Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m.

$26.97 for a 3-month subscription - offer available exclusively to Van Wezel patrons!

$53.94 for a 6-month subscription - offer available exclusively to Van Wezel patrons!

$99.99 for a 12-month subscription

The perfect gift for theater lovers this holiday season! Until we can safely welcome Broadway back to The Van Wezel, you can enjoy Broadway from the comfort of your own home through this offer from BroadwayHD. Your purchase helps support The Van Wezel. BroadwayHD offers hundreds of Broadway-related programs including musicals (like Kinky Boots), concert events (like Les Misérables in Concert) and plays (like Driving Miss Daisy starring James Earl Jones and Angela Lansbury), as well as Broadway classics, Cirque du Soleil, ballet performances, BBC's Proms concerts, Disney's Broadway Hits - Live in Concert, Riverdance, Live from Lincoln Center, the entire Nunsense collection of musicals, and documentaries such as Carole King: Natural Woman and more. We know there is no substitute for live theater, but until we can safely welcome you back to the Hall, we hope this provides you an opportunity to continue to engage with the arts.

A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical - The Movie!

$9.99-$16.99, available for purchase on Thursday, November 12

$9.99 GUEST package includes the movie at a discounted price with a code for 15% off merchandise

$16.99 SLEUTH package includes the movie, bonus features, the soundtrack and a code for 15% off merchandise

You are cordially invited to experience the musical phenomenon of 2020, in a soon-to-be-released movie format, just in time for the holidays! This will be an opportunity for fans who saw the film before to go deeper with additional content and cut scenes, and for those who missed the boat the first time around to see this hilarious, brand-new musical! A Killer Party - The Movie has bonus content not seen in the original series, including never-before-seen bloopers, and an entire additional scene and new song performed by Miguel Cervantes from Hamilton. A Killer Party - A Murder Mystery Musical features Broadway theater favorites Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Alex Newell, Carolee Carmello, Miguel Cervantes, Drew Gehling, Jarrod Spector, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Michael James Scott, Krystina Alabado and Jackie Burns. Seen in more than 70 countries and with over 100K streams of the Original Cast Album, A Killer Party is the must see hit of the season!

Shows on sale now:

Bay Music Live! at the Van Wezel featuring Jah Movement (November 14, 2020, outdoors on the lawn)

Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy at Home (December 3, 2020, streamed)

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker Christmas Stream (December 19, 2020, streamed)

Reza: Edge of Illusion (January 25, 2021, main stage)

Audra McDonald (February 13, 2021, main stage)

Jay Leno (February 14, 2021, main stage)

STOMP (March 7, 2021, main stage)

PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner (March 9, 2021, main stage)

America (March 10, 2021, main stage)

An Evening with Chris Botti (March 14, 2021, main stage)

Paul Anka - Greatest Hits: His way (March 17, 2021, main stage)

Kenny G (March 31, 2021, main stage)

Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight (April 2, 2021, main stage)

Mansion of Dreams starring Illusionist Rick Thomas (April 8, 2021, main stage)

Johnny Mathis 65 Years of Romance (April 14, 2021, main stage)

Sweet Caroline Tour (April 21, 2021, main stage)

One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works (May 15, 2021, main stage)

Maks & Val LIVE: Motion Pictures Tour featuring special guests Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd (July 25, 2021, main stage)

An Evening with Bruce Hornsby (November 11, 2021, main stage)

Celtic Thunder: Ireland (November 17, 2021, main stage)

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock 'N' Roll, Part IV (November 18, 2021, main stage)

Come From Away (November 23-28, 2021, main stage)

The Temptations and The Four Tops (December 2, 2021, main stage)

An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour (December 9, 2021, main stage)

Hymn: Sarah Brightman in Concert (December 14, 2021, main stage)

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert (January 3, 2022, main stage)

Renée Fleming (January 5, 2022, main stage)

Il Divo (January 6, 2022, main stage)

The Choir of Man (January 30, 2022, main stage)

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul (February 9, 2022, main stage)

Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway (March 9, 2022, main stage)

Menopause The Musical® (March 16, 2022, main stage)

Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org , by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

