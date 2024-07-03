Tickets Now on Sale for WBTT's 'Stage of Discovery' Student Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the ninth summer, aspiring actors, dancers and singers ages 8-19 are taking the stage with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe as part of its Stage of Discovery program. The five-week summer musical theatre program is free for participants; the program will culminate with three public performances of “Make Room for Me!” July 12-14.



The students are under the direction of WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and Education Director/Artistic Associate Jim Weaver. WBTT staff and guest instructors – including choreographers, musicians, actors and vocal coaches – offer lessons in dance, acting, singing and improvisation, and provide behind-the-scenes experience with set and costume design.



This year, Weaver added a new component: the 26 participants were given the chance to express their heartfelt vision, writing about topics such as: “you think you know me?” “my truth,” “journey on,” “the colors of love,” and “believe.” Once the written pieces were submitted, Weaver selected music to fit themed sections, featuring artists including Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, The Staple Singers, Luther Vandross, Simon & Garfunkel, and Whitney Houston.



“The addition of self-expression provides a holistic theatre experience for our teen participants, helping them to tap into and express how they see the world, where they fit in, and their experiences in it thus far,” said Weaver. “To paraphrase what some of our students have said, ‘We’re young, talented, and have a lot to say – if you give us the chance!”



"It is our honor and pleasure to provide our young participants with a rigorous – and fun – formal theater experience; many of these students have never had access to this level of training previously," added WBTT Founder/Artistic Director, Nate Jacobs. "While WBTT is dedicated to producing the finest dramatic and musical theater, my dream – my true calling and purpose for founding this organization – has always been to help young, aspiring artists who may not otherwise have the opportunity to develop their talents and achieve success."



The Stage of Discovery program is free to students, thanks to foundation grants and individual donations from the community. Founding Sponsor is the Robert E. Dods Family Foundation (in honor of Michael & Karen Gardiner). Presenting Sponsors are: Carol Beeler (in memory of Tom Beeler); The Community Foundation of Sarasota County; Kenneth & Sarah Goldblatt; Sy Goldblatt; Gulf Coast Community Foundation; The Annette Orso Rickel Foundation; Lee & Lydia Rainer, Rainer’s Grace Donor Fund; Dona & Sam Scott; and Pat Singletary.



Performances take place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota) on Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. (preview show – tickets are $17), Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m. (tickets are $27/adults, $17/active military and students age 25 and under). Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the Box Office at 941-366-1505.



