Tickets Now On Sale For Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Fall Gala
The gala will feature performances by Nate Jacobs and other WBTT artists accompanied by a live band led by Etienne Porter.
For Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's 27th anniversary fall gala, “Soul Explosion,” the arts organization will present an unforgettable evening of music, celebration and fundraising in support of its operations. The event will feature an outdoor cocktail reception, delectable catered meal, and performances by fan favorite WBTT artists, accompanied by a sizzling live band.
The gala will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2026, 6-10 p.m. at The Ora Sarasota (578 McIntosh Rd., Sarasota). A delicious meal will be created and served especially for WBTT and its guests by Michael's On East Catering.
During the event, longtime WBTT supporters Ali and Gloria Bahaj will be recognized as WBTT's Heart & Soul Philanthropy honorees. Ali has served on the WBTT board for a decade, generously contributing his lifetime of international corporate and nonprofit board leadership experience and wisdom with WBTT. He and Gloria are wonderful friends and mentors to WBTT as well as other prominent organizations in our community.
“Our fall gala is one of the hottest event tickets in town and we are dedicated to making sure we keep the event vibrant, fun and meaningful each and every year,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “There's no party like a WBTT party and we invite the community to come enjoy the festivities while supporting the mission and work of our theatre.”
The artists who will perform during the gala include WBTT's Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs as well as numerous fan favorites: Syreeta S. Banks, Jada Carson, Jazzmin Carson, Tarra Conner Jones, Amber Myers, Michael Mejia-Mendez, Raleigh Mosely II, Leon S. Pitts II, Sheldon Rhoden, Ulric Taylor and Stephanie Zandra. The live band will be led by Music Director and drummer Etienne “EJ” Porter, with Matthew McKinnon on bass, Alan Robinson on piano, Julian Roberts on guitar, and Zacchur Porter on auxiliary keys.
Guests can expect to hear soul and R&B hits by renowned music superstars, including “Car Wash” (Rose Royce), “Last Dance” and “Bad Girls” (Donna Summer), “Got To Give It Up” (Marvin Gaye), “Never Too Much” (Luther Vandross), “Love Rollercoaster” (Ohio Players), “Give Me The Night” (George Benson), and many more.
Co-chairs are Michele Hooper and Michelle Mitchell. Leading sponsors include the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Dona and Sam Scott, Michele Hooper and Lemuel Seabrook, and Charlie Ann Syprett. Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine
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