The Hermitage to Launch Two New Series at Englewood Art Center

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The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced the launch of two new series at the Hermitage Englewood Art Center (HEAC). The facility was acquired by the Hermitage earlier this year from Ringling College of Art and Design. These two new series mark a new chapter of Hermitage programming at the HEAC, which will continue to evolve over the coming seasons.

Hermitage Saturday Sessions will offer a series of weekend workshops for the community. One Saturday during the month, an accomplished Hermitage Fellow will lead an intimate group of participants through a hands-on exploration of their respective craft. Workshops will vary in topic and span the disciplines of visual art, music, dance, theater, literature, and more, allowing participants the unique chance to tap into their creativity through the guidance of the Hermitage's world class artists.

The Hermitage Book Club is an opportunity to read and explore the extensive literary work of our illustrious Hermitage Fellows. Curated and facilitated by Hermitage Programs Director Tiffany Colli-Moon, this group will meet on the first Monday of each month at 5:30pm for a lively group discussion about a work written by one of our distinguished literary alumni – many written and/or developed in part at the Hermitage. The Hermitage Book Club will provide attendees the opportunity to read critically acclaimed titles, discover new favorites, and engage more deeply with the work of Hermitage Fellows. (On select occasions, the Hermitage may arrange for the distinguished author to join the session, but the meeting will more often be an independent group discussion. Attendees are asked to read the full book prior to attending the session.)

In December of 2025, the Hermitage assumed ownership of the Englewood Art Center from the Ringling College of Art and Design. Located directly across Lemon Bay and just a ten-minute drive from the Hermitage's existing home on Manasota Key, the Hermitage Englewood Art Center property spans two acres of land and includes two primary buildings totaling 11,000 square feet. The Hermitage intends to make use of this facility as a multidisciplinary arts center in furtherance of its mission: to inspire and foster the most influential and culturally consequential art and artists of our time. To that end, the Hermitage plans to activate the HEAC as extended space for visual art installation and its celebrated public programming, now including Hermitage Saturday Sessions community workshops, and The Hermitage Book Club. Beyond the public-facing programs intended to enrich the community, this facility will provide meaningful studio and gallery space for the Hermitage's renowned artist-in-residence program. The long-term strategic planning for the future of the facility is still in process. The Hermitage hosted a meaningful community information session for members of the Englewood and surrounding communities to help inform thoughtful activation of this invaluable space in the way that best meets the needs of our community while continuing to advance the organizational mission. This includes ongoing dialogue with constituents of the Englewood community as the plans take shape.

On Saturday, October 10 at 11am, the Hermitage kicks off Hermitage Saturday Sessions workshops with Tony Award-nominated Hermitage Fellow Julian Crouch, a legendary opera and theater director and designer who has been heralded by The New York Times. His impressive body of work includes the Olivier Award-winning musical Shockheaded Peter in London; The Enchanted Island and more at the Metropolitan Opera; The Addams Family, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and more on Broadway; and numerous other opera and theater designs across the U.K. and Europe. Crouch will guide workshop participants in the exploration and use of live animation and puppetry techniques that have been the inspiration for many of his productions in “Something from Nothing: A Puppetry Workshop.” Focusing on the use of everyday materials and simple movement qualities, the workshop will demonstrate how to bring the inanimate to life through collaborative improvisation. The workshop is suitable for both true beginners and experienced practitioners, and will involve both performance and some simple making. All materials will be provided – participants need only bring their curiosity and their imagination. Due to limited capacity and supplies, registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. This first workshop will accept participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

The inaugural session of the Hermitage Book Club will be held on Monday, November 2 at 5:30pm, featuring Hermitage Fellow, former Hermitage Curatorial Council member, and acclaimed author Emily Nemens' highly anticipated second novel, Clutch. Named a New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice, Clutch follows a group of five women – friends for twenty years – as they navigate the biggest challenges of their lives, asking: when you're hanging on by your fingernails, how can you extend a hand to the ones you love? Named a “Best Book” by The New York Times Book Review, People Magazine, The Los Angeles Times, Alta Journal, Bustle, and more, Clutch is described by the LA Times as “White Lotus with more sincerity and heart.” Nemens previously shared work from her novel The Cactus League on the Hermitage Beach, offering insight into the world of Major League Baseball and spring training in Arizona. To kick off the series, Emily Nemens will join this inaugural Hermitage Book Club discussion in person!

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