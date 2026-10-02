KADDISH FOR THE BARRIO to Open at Sarasota Jewish Theatre

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Sarasota Jewish Theatre will present a new play, 'Kaddish for the Barrio,' from October 7 to 11 at The Sarasota Players. Written by Sarasota-based actor and playwright Gabriel V. Ortiz, this bold drama explores guilt, redemption, and the search for light in a world shattered by violence.

'Kaddish for the Barrio' by Gabriel V. Ortiz is the moving story of a haunted young Latino gang member (Brandon Billings), his sister Elena (Jennifer Vasquez), and an aging rabbi (Leonard Rubinstein) who form an unlikely bond inside a crumbling East L.A. synagogue now used as a community center.

This new drama explores guilt, redemption, and the search for light in a world shattered by violence. Blending humor, poetry, rap, and prayer, it asks whether broken souls can find a way to heal. Directed by Preston Boyd, this show will be presented at The Sarasota Players, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Performances are October 9 and 11 at 1:30 p.m.; and October 7, 8, and 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $36.

Ortiz stated, 'I grew up in the barrios of Los Angeles in the early 1980s, in a world riddled with drugs, addiction, and gang violence. Several of my brothers were cholos, or gang members. For years, I wanted to bring the world of the cholo to the stage with the humanity I knew it deserved.'

He continued, ''Kaddish for the Barrio' asks what happens when two people from different worlds are willing to see each other, and what faith means when life becomes too much. When violence tears through a community, we offer our 'thoughts and prayers.' But do we really pray? Do we meditate on our own part? Are we doing enough to heal our communities and ourselves?'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 07 Hrs 15 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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