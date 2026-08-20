Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to Offer Pride Nights Across MainStage Season

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During Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's 27th theatre season, which will be a celebration of the “Rhapsodies of Rhythm,” WBTT will offer a Pride Night during the run of each MainStage show. These events – all of which take place on Saturday nights – will include a pre-show reception with lite bites, beverages, and socializing in WBTT's theater building lobby.

Running from October 14, 2026 through May 30, 2027, WBTT's regular season shows – and the corresponding Pride Nights – are “Sophisticated Ladies” (November 7, 2026), “A Midsummer Night's Dream” (February 6, 2027), “BEEHIVE – The 60s Musical” (March 6, 2027), and “Stevie: A Stevie Wonder Revue” (May 15, 2027). Pride Night subscriptions and tickets are now on sale.

Opening the season is “Sophisticated Ladies,” a Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington's music. WBTT's Assistant Artistic Director Jim Weaver will direct; show runs from October 14-November 22, 2026. The season continues with Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night's Dream.”

Director is Geoffrey Owens, who may be best known for his role as Elvin Tibideaux on "The Cosby Show” but has a deep resume with acting, directing and teaching Shakespeare, among other prominent endeavors. Show runs from January 13-February 21, 2027. Next up is “BEEHIVE – The 60s Musical,” which celebrates some of the most iconic female voices of the 1960s. Director is Jim Weaver; runs from March 3-April 11, 2027.

Closing the season is “Stevie: A Stevie Wonder Revue,” a new, original musical revue celebrating the best hits of the iconic singer, songwriter, musician and activist, Stevie Wonder. Created and directed by Nate Jacobs; runs from April 21-May 30, 2027.

“Last year was our first time offering Pride Nights and we were absolutely thrilled with the response. Attending patrons loved the experience,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “WBTT has long been proudly open, welcoming and inclusive and we look forward to continuing to provide a warm, welcoming place for all to gather, socialize and enjoy world-class theatre.”

Showtimes are Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. for the Pride Nights; all performances take place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). Pride Night subscriptions are $180/adults, $100/students (25 and under) and active military; individual Pride Night show tickets are $60/adults, $25/students and active military (all prices include ticket fees). Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.



Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine

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