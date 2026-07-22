BUT I CAN! to Open WBTT's Young Artist Program Season Featuring Charlotte Corporan

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Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has announced the first artist to be featured during the fourteenth year of its Young Artist Program. On Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m., Charlotte Corporan will present her original showcase, “BUT I CAN!”

As a child, Charlotte Corporan dreamed without limits. She imagined herself dancing on stages, performing in music videos, playing in jazz clubs and creating a life where music and dance existed side by side. To her, the two art forms were never separate but rather different ways of telling the same story. But as her passion and commitment grew, others – including teachers and mentors whose opinion she respected – expressed their doubts, believing Corporan should choose between the artistic disciplines in order to succeed.

Rather than be daunted, Corporan's determination only grew. “BUT I CAN!” is Corporan's response. Blending live music, movement and personal storytelling, “BUT I CAN!” reflects on the determination and joy that comes from being stubborn with your dreams. Through songs, dance and reflection, Corporan will share how childhood dreams became a reality and why the words "you can't" became the motivation behind everything she has accomplished.

For several summers, Corporan participated in WBTT's Stage of Discovery youth musical theatre program. She also played auxiliary keys for WBTT's MainStage production of “A Motown Christmas” in 2024.

Corporan earned her Bachelor of Music from Rollins College in 2023. She plays piano and saxophone, served as a keyboard music mentor while at Rollins, and – for several years since 2020 – has served as an assistant dance instructor during WBTT's Stage of Discovery musical theatre camp.

During her showcase, Corporan will be accompanied by a live band, with musicians hailing from Orlando; local young artists Astrid McIntyre and Maicy Powell will lend backing vocals. Corporan will also have a full dance corps, with dancers from Orlando as well as two Sarasota-based guest rappers, Bilooshy Nelson and Sidney.

WBTT's Young Artist Program, part of its education programming, was created to support, develop and showcase the talents of young, aspiring artists of color. The Young Artist Program offers company members the opportunity to showcase their talents with self-produced shows. All proceeds from the show are given to the presenting artist to be used to further their artistic and professional development.

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with Charlotte over the years, as she has grown from a summer camp participant to a teacher, mentor and performer in her own right,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who assists the performers in developing and directing their presentations. “My main purpose, my calling, in founding WBTT was to mentor and help develop the creative talents of aspiring performers like Charlotte, who has distinguished herself through raw talent, hard work, and true dedication to her chosen disciplines.”

Young Artist Program showcases take place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29/general admission; sponsor tickets, which include reserved preferred seating and playbill recognition, are $100 (prices include ticket fees).

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