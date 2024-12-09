The Sarasota Concert Association to Present The Cleveland Orchestra in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The internationally acclaimed Cleveland Orchestra will return to Sarasota under the baton of conductor Kahchun Wong and features violinist Sayaka Shoji. The concert is presented by the Sarasota Concert Association on its Great Performers Series and is scheduled for Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.



Hailed as one of the world's premier orchestras, The Cleveland Orchestra is renowned for its musical excellence and commitment to community engagement. Under the baton of Singaporean-born conductor Kahchun Wong and featuring Japanese Violinist Sayaka Shoji, The Cleveland Orchestra will perform Ludwig van Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61 and Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition.



Kahchun Wong has garnered international acclaim for his electrifying stage presence and insightful interpretations that bridge Eastern and Western musical traditions. His distinguished career includes collaborations with renowned ensembles such as the New York Philharmonic, London Philharmonic, and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic.



Violinist Sayaka Shoji brings a unique blend of European and Japanese influences to her performances. She is known for her artistic versatility and profound engagement with diverse repertoire. Shoji achieved international recognition as the first Japanese and youngest winner of the Paganini Competition in 1999. She has since collaborated with leading orchestras worldwide, including The Cleveland Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra, and the Berlin Philharmonic.



