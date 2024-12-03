The David Geffen School of Drama to Present KILELE: UNA EPOPEYA ARTESENAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The David Geffen School of Drama will present KILELE: UNA EPOPEYA ARTESENAL, by Felipe Vergara Lombana, translated by Juliana Morales Carreño and A.B. Orme, and directed by Juliana Morales Carreño, January 25–31, 2025, at the University Theatre.

Kilele features scenic design by Karen Loewy Movilla, costume design by Tricie Bergman, lighting design by Larry Ortiz, sound design by Xi (Zoey) Lin 林曦, projection design by Christian Killada, dramaturgy by A.B. Orme, technical direction by Erik Keating, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy, and stage management by Ellora Venkat.



The cast includes Caroline Campos, Cindy De La Cruz, Erik Manuel Robles, Gretta Marston-Lari, Francisco Morandi Zerpa, Emma Steiner, and Marlon Alexander Vargas.



ABOUT KILELE: UNA EPOPEYA ARTESENAL



Viajero, a riverine peasant, undertakes a journey to the land from which he was displaced by the war of the new gods. He must confront the horror of the past to bury his dead with ¡Kilele!, the chant of rebellion, jolgorio, and joy. Based on the story of the resilient Bojayá community in Colombia, Kilele is our conversation with the land, the water, y nuestros muertos after the war renders all unrecognizable.



Content Guidance: Kilele contains profanity, depictions of war, and references to the death of children.



Comments