TOO DARN HOT: Songs for a Summer Night is Coming to Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre will continue its 2025 Summer Cabaret Series with Carole J. Bufford’s Too Darn Hot: Songs for a Summer Night, a sizzling musical experience featuring steamy summer hits and captivating stories. From the smoky sounds of Frank Sinatra to the soul-stirring vocals of Ella Fitzgerald, this brand-new cabaret brings timeless tunes to life in unexpected ways. Performances begin in FST’s Court Cabaret on June 24, with an official opening on June 26.



Created and performed by acclaimed cabaret star Carole J. Bufford, Too Darn Hot offers a fresh, jazzy take on iconic numbers like “Blame It on the Summer Night,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby.” Bufford, known for her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence, invites audiences on a sultry journey through songs that simmer with nostalgia, wit, and soul.



“I created Too Darn Hot to celebrate my favorite season: summer,” said Bufford. “While there are plenty of songs about fun in the sun, what happens after the sun sets? At night it’s a different world. Sizzling summer heat plus midnight hours provide an infinitely more captivating landscape. With an eclectic collection of songs spanning genres and generations – from 1928 to 2015 – we want to tell the stories of those sultry, starlit songs for a summer night.”



Bufford is a familiar favorite to FST audiences, having starred in previous hit shows including Roar! The Music of the 1920s and Beyond, Come Together: When the ‘60s Met the ‘70s, and Vintage POP! Widely recognized as one of the top performers in the cabaret scene today, Bufford has received accolades from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal for her rich vocals, storytelling flair, and undeniable charisma.



Bufford will be accompanied by Isaac Mingus on bass, who previously accompanied her in the 2021 summer cabaret Vintage POP! Angela Steiner, an accomplished multi-hyphenate musician and orchestrator, joins them on piano. Completing Bufford’s band is Aaron Nix on drums, a freelance percussionist based in Sarasota.



Too Darn Hot: Songs for a Summer Night is part of FST’s three-show Summer Cabaret subscription package, which also includes How Sweet It Is, a celebration of Motown legends and their lasting influence, and A Band Called Honalee, a nostalgic tribute to the iconic folk music of Peter, Paul and Mary and their peers.