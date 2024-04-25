THE SUMMER CIRCUS SPECTACULAR Returns To The Asolo Theater Beginning In June 14

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circus fans of all ages, from near and far, can beat the heat this summer at reasonable prices while experiencing the best of the circus arts, thanks to the continued collaboration of The Circus Arts Academy (CAC) and The Ringling. The Summer Circus Spectacular returns this year with some of the circus world's most exciting acts signed on for the family-friendly, one-hour, action-packed show.

The 2024 Summer Circus Spectacular – which has become a seasonal highlight for locals, visitors, families and groups alike – takes place at the Historic Asolo Theater at The Ringling (5401 Bay Shore Rd., Sarasota) from June 14 through August 17, 2024.

“While we are always pleased to bring the very best circus artists from around the world to Sarasota to perform in our shows, being able to showcase this talent at the beautiful and intimate Historic Asolo Theater makes it one of the most memorable and unique arts experiences in town,” said CAC Executive Vice President/COO Jennifer Mitchell. “This show not only offers an affordable entertainment option for all ages but is also the perfect summertime family-friendly activity. With daytime and evening options available at The Ringling, there will always be a convenient time to come and enjoy the magic of the circus arts!”

The lineup for the 2024 Summer Circus Spectacular includes:

Jared Walker, Master of Ceremonies: Walker's first professional engagement with the CAC was as Ringmaster for the Summer Circus Spectacular in 2018; shortly afterwards, he was hired as the creative director for the CAC and its Sailor Circus Academy. The Florida native got bitten by the theater bug in third grade and later expanded to show choir, marching band and drama club. He graduated with a BFA in Music and Theatre from Shenandoah College & Conservatory and made a career as an Equity actor while moonlighting as a director, choreographer and costume designer. After 9/11, he moved back to the east coast of Florida to be near his aging parents, then moving to Sarasota in 2004 to perform at the Golden Apple Dinner Theatre. He served as the director and manager for the Players Theatre in Sarasota for 10 years prior to coming to the CAC.

Uranbileg Angarag, Contortion: When she was 5 years old, Angarag went to see a circus show, saw a contortion act and loved it so much she pictured herself on stage. Afterwards, her parents took her to audition at the Mongolian National Circus; at age 6, she began training. By 9 years old, she was performing. She has been doing circus for last 23 years, traveling around the world – to places including Russia, Korea, Turkey, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan, throughout Europe, at sea on cruise ships, and more – doing performances, working with many different circuses and entertainment groups such as Cirque du Soleil, MSC Cruises, Ulaanbaatar Circus, Phantasialand Schmidt-Loffelhardt GmbH & Co. KG, and more. Angarag has previously performed for the CAC during Cirque des Voix in 2023.

The Bello Sisters, Acrobatic Hand Balancing: Loren, Celine and Joline Bello are an Italian-German acrobatic trio of sisters who come from a circus family. Their father performed with Cirque du Soleil for 12 years and their mother was the first woman to walk on a highwire on stilts. Since developing their act, the sisters have become one the most-requested halftime show performers within sports leagues like the NBA and NCAA Basketball. In 2020, the Bello Sisters competed on both “America's Got Talent” – where they made it into the Top 10 – and “Italy's Got Talent” and then, in 2023, they returned for another shot at the championship on "America's Got Talent: All-Stars." The trio previously performed for the CAC during Circus Sarasota earlier this year.

Camille Langlois, Hair Hang: Originally from Quebec, Langlois began her acrobatic journey at the age of 9, when she enrolled in gymnastics. As she was also interested in dance and the performing arts, the opening of a sport-arts-circus studies program at her high school captured her attention. Her professional training began at the Circus School of Quebec and concluded six years later at the National Circus School of Montreal. Langlois – who loves the diversity of movement, the freedom of creation offered by the various disciplines as well as the union of art, performance, and interpretation – is also skilled at acts including aerial hoops, chains and pole.

Antino Pansa, Slack Wire: Pansa is a Guyanese circus artist of French nationality. He began training in the circus arts at the age of 14, and this passion – passed on by his father, who also practiced slack wire – would soon take center stage in his life. He is a graduate of the National Circus School of Montreal. He specializes in slack wire but is also a talented trampoline and floor acrobat, as well as a hand-to-hand carrier and Korean plank acrobat. He was recently featured as a slack wire artist in Cirque du Soleil's 2023 creation, “ECHO.” He also wowed the crowd during the CAC's Royal Gala in February of this year.

Renaldo, Clowning: Al “Renaldo” Calienes began his circus career with the Big Apple Circus at age 26, eventually becoming a core company member. A gifted clown, he went on to work with Circus Sarasota, the Royal Hanneford Circus, the Luna Stage Theater Co., at SeaWorld, Canada's Garden Bros. Circus and England's Zippo's Circus. Recently, he toured with UniverSoul Circus. He is also author/illustrator of the children's book “Renaldo Joins the Circus!”

“It is always thrilling for us to bring a live, professional circus show to the beautiful Historic Asolo Theater at The Ringling, which works to preserve the history and legacy of the circus,” said CAC founder and President/CEO Pedro Reis. “Our missions are so closely aligned – we both strive to inspire, educate and entertain – and our collaboration has provided immeasurable joy for thousands of circus fans over the years.”

Tickets and More Information

The show runs Friday, June 14 – Saturday, August 17, 2024. Show times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Tickets are $20/adults, $15 children (15 and under); tickets for the 7 p.m. opening night performance and celebration on Friday, June 14 – which includes a gala reception with the artists after the show and refreshments – are $75.

To complete their circus experience, Summer Circus Spectacular patrons can enjoy access to the Circus Museum on the day they attend a show for just an additional $5 – an incredible value for a full day's entertainment. Visit Ringling.org or call the Box Office at 941-360-7399.