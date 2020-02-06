THE ELIXIR OF LOVE Comes to the 2020 Winter Opera Festival

Gaetano Donizetti's The Elixir of Love opens on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 pm, the third work in the 2020 Winter Opera Festival. Can a magic love potion lead to happily ever after? This comedy is filled with charming characters, wonderful melodies, and sweet surprises. Beautiful scenery, imaginative costumes, and a "feel good" ending will truly enchant! The Elixir of Love will have seven performances through March 21, 2020. Tickets start at $19. For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call (941) 328-1300, or visit the box office at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.

Some notable debuts, along with familiar faces, comprise the artistic ensemble:

Marco Nisticò, who most recently performed with the company as Rigoletto, is making his Sarasota Opera directing debut with The Elixir of Love. Nemorino - the naive youth who's in love with Adina, a wealthy landowner - will be played by Sarasota Opera newcomer Geoffrey Agpalo. The lyric tenor who has been featured as one of Opera News' "up-and-coming singers." Soprano Adelaide Boedecker will make her role debut as Adina, who won't give the adoring Nemorino a second glance. Ms. Boedecker has been making a name for herself at numerous regional opera companies, but she got her start as a member of the Sarasota Youth Opera. The traveling salesman who peddles cure-alls for every ailment will be played by bass-baritone Stefano de Peppo, returning to the company after memorable comic turns in The Barber of Seville and Così fan tutte. Sergeant Belcore, who's competing for the affections of Adina, will be played by baritone Alex DeSocio, making his Sarasota Opera debut. John F. Spencer IV (Carmen) returns to conduct.

Historic background: Gaetano Donizetti composed his first opera at the age of 21, writing a total of more than 70 operas through his 51-year lifetime. The Elixir of Love, which premiered in 1832 at the Teatro della Canobbiana in Milan, features one of opera's most enduring arias - "Una furtiva lagrima" (A furtive tear) -that has been featured in a number of Hollywood films, including "The Age of Innocence," Clint Eastwood's "Hereafter" and Woody Allen's "Match Point."

Individual tickets start at only $19 and are available at SarasotaOpera.org and in the Sarasota Opera Box Office. For more information on The Elixir of Love as well as the rest of the 2020 Winter Opera Festival season-Puccini's La bohème (opening February 8), Gounod's Romeo & Juliet (opening February 15), and Catalani's La Wally, (opening March 7)-contact the Sarasota Opera Box Office at (941) 328-1300 or visit in person at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.





