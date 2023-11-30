Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards

Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative's Hosted Arts and Racial Justice Discovery Series II

The event took place on November 13th.

Nov. 30, 2023

Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative's Hosted Arts and Racial Justice Discovery Series II

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that promotes using the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity, presented the Arts and Racial Justice Discovery Series II on November 13 at Florida Studio Theater in Sarasota. The group engaged Marsha Haygood, a motivational speaker, empowerment coach, and author to facilitate the event. Approximately 40 invited participants discussed a variety of issues, including how to create more opportunities for exposure and engagement in the arts for underserved populations. Participants included Brian Hersh, CEO of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County; David Wilkins, president of the Manasota ASALH; Joseph Holt, artistic director of Choral Artists of Sarasota; Nate Jacobs, founder and artistic director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe; Roxie Jerde, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County; Virginia Shearer, executive director of Sarasota Art Museum; and Steven High, executive director of The Ringling.

According to Michéle Des Verney Redwine, SBAC’s president, SBAC’s Arts and Racial Justice Discovery series provides a forum for arts and civic leaders to participate in a dialogue that Redwine describes as “courageous conversations.” We believe the time is ripe to boldly explore issues about racial inclusion in the regional and cultural landscape,” she says, adding that series brings together community organizations representing students and families of African descent, Black community leadership, and leaders from regional arts organizations.

For more information about the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, visit www.suncoastblackartscollaborative.org.

