Single Tickets For Asolo Repertory Theatre's 2021-2022 Season Go On Sale Monday

Single tickets for the shows in Asolo Repertory Theatre's 2021-2022 season will go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org.

Hair

Orchestra and Mezzanine tickets start at $57; Balcony tickets start at $33

November 20, 2021 - January 1, 2022

Previews November 17 - 19, 2021

Book and lyrics bya??Gerome Ragni and James Radoa??

Music bya??Galt MacDermota??

Directed and Choreographed by Josh Rhodesa??

Hair is the rock musical that started it all. This joyous rebellion proudly reclaims love as the heart of what it means to be American. Packed with music that is beautiful, irreverent and deeply evocative,a??thea??quirky, all-inclusive vibe doesn't shy away from poignant social commentary.a??This iconic musical and Grammy Award-winning score get an exuberant and resonant retellinga??in the hands of Broadway and Asolo Rep favorite Josh Rhodes.a??Unforgettable numbers like "The Flesh Failures (Let the Sunshine In)," "Aquarius," "Good Morning Starshine" and "Hair" will bring audiences to their feet!a??a??

Our Town

Orchestra and Mezzanine tickets start at $52; Balcony tickets start at $29

January 14 - March 26, 2022

Previews January 12 - 13, 2022

Bya??Thornton Wilder

Directed by Desdemona Chianga??

Perhaps no other play rings truer today. Thornton Wilder's magnificenta??Our Town is, at its heart, about us. All of usa??who are swept up by time and subject to inescapable change. As another ordinary day begins, the inhabitants of a small American town go about their business: newspapers are delivered; people go to work; gardens are tended. And a boy and girl fall in love. But as life's events unfold, one question remains: "Do any human beings ever realize life as they live it?"a??Long after it won the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama,a??Our Town remains one of the most enduring American plays of all time, remindinga??usa??to celebrate love, family, community and the beauty in the ordinary.a??

Grand Horizonsa??

Orchestra and Mezzanine tickets start at $52; Balcony tickets start at $29

January 21 - April 1, 2022

Previews January 19 - 20, 2022

By Bess Wohla??

Directed by Celine Rosenthala??

You're never too old to learn, but what if you learn that the person you've been married to for 50 years is making you miserable? Bill and Nancy practically breathe in unison; they anticipate each other's sighs, sneezesa??and ends of sentences. But just as they settle into their new retirement home in Florida, Nancy wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the news, they're forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. Sophisticated, funny,a??delightfully - and sometimes provocatively - honest, this new Broadwaya??hit comedya??takes an intimate look at the unpredictable and enduring nature of love.a??

The Great Leapa??

Orchestra and Mezzanine tickets start at $52; Balcony tickets start at $29

February 11 - April 2, 2022

Previews February 9 - 10, 2022

By Lauren Yeea??

Directed by Vanessa Stalling

Born in the United States buta??inextricably tied toa??far off and forbiddena??China, Manford Lum findsa??his home on the basketball courts of San Francisco's Chinatown.a??As fast-talking as he is athletically skilled, Lum wisecracksa??and dazzles his way onto a college team headed for aa??"friendly"a??exhibition game in Beijing.a??As the story bounces between 1989 and 1971, past relationships collide with present day revelations right up to the final buzzer. Smart, feisty and hilarious,a??The Great Leap is about family, history and learning that every game is a second chance.a??

Knoxvillea??

Orchestra and Mezzanine tickets start at $57; Balcony tickets start at $33

April 23 - May 11, 2022

Preview April 15 - 22, 2022

Book by Frank Galatia??

Music by Stephen Flahertya??

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrensa??

Based on the novela??A Death in the Family by James Ageea??

Based, in part, on the playa??All the Way Home by Tad Mosela??

Directed by Frank Galatia??

The world premiere of Knoxvillea?? is made possible by a generous grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation.a??

This moving and innovative new musical reunites the dynamic Tony Award-winning creative team behinda??Ragtime, one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Based on James Agee's autobiographical Pulitzer Prize-winning novel,a??A Death in the Family, the story begins as Agee struggles to write his greatest work-about the event that touched his young life, and the effect it had on his mother, his town and his own future. A powerful illumination of the forces that shape who we are,a??Knoxville is a universal coming-of-age story about family, faith and love-and about the boy who will grow up to write it. With a sweeping musical score and an extraordinary creative team and cast, this world premiere is a must-see event.

Eureka Day

Tickets start at $28

In the Cook Theatre

May 13 - June 4, 2022

Previews May 11 - 12, 2022

Bya??Jonathan Spectora??a??

Directed bya??Bianca LaVerne Jonesa??a??

An illness is spreading through the progressive and painstakingly accepting Eureka Day School-anda??it isn't just the mumps.a??When the outbreak threatens to become an epidemic, it's a race to see what will destroy this communitya??first:a??the disease or each other.a??Despite the safe-space mentality, gluten-free sconesa??from the local bakery, anda??open marriages that have moved beyond monogamy,a??secrets, lies, and hidden truths still run rampant. An explosive comedy that skewers sanctimonya??and the naturea??of oura??politics, Eureka Day asks: when does "us" become "them"?

Hooda??

Orchestra and Mezzanine tickets start at $57; Balcony tickets start at $33

June 11 - 26, 2022

Previews June 3 - 10, 2022

Book by Douglas Carter Beanea??a??

Music and Lyrics by Lewis Flinna??

Directed by Mark Brokawa??

Choreographed by Ellenore Scott

Presented by arrangement witha??Tom a??Kirdahy and Hunter Arnolda??

The world's sexiest thief. A pair of history's greatesta??lovers. Thea??Merry Banda??that made redistributing wealth cool. Here, finally, is the real story of the disgraced nobleman, forced into the wilderness, who seeks revengea??not only for himself, but against an unjust system. He even rescues the damsel, or perhaps along the way, discovers she doesn't need any rescuing. Five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane-who re-invented Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella so deliciously-reunites with Lewis Flinn, his Give it Up/Lysistrata Jones collaborator, to bring to life this hilarious and stirring new musical adventure!