CreArte Latino Cultural Center to Present SANCOCHO in May

In numerous Latin American nations, "sancocho" denotes a cherished traditional stew, boasting diverse interpretations across regions. Carolina Franco, producing artistic director of CreArte Latino, underscores its significance as emblematic of the rich fusion of cultures, rhythms, and flavors within Latino communities, symbolizing their ongoing adaptation and evolution. Franco characterizes their forthcoming presentation of "Sancocho" as CreArte Latino's second venture into “devised theater projects.” She explains that the bilingual performance “explores the generational and national differences that separate us and can still bring us together. It's about love, family, comedy, and tradition.”

“Sancocho” is Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, at 8 p.m., at the at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in the Bradenton Kiwanis Theater, 502 Third Avenue West, Bradenton. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, visit the button below.

Director Jonathan Acosta explains that “Sancocho” was put together “through a process of conversations and writing together as a company. Every step of the way is collaborative. We started with a theme of love for our culture and where we come from and within that we found so much beauty and diversity and we thought the perfect way to show that was to tell a story about it.”

Acosta adds that there's “diversity among the different countries we come from and even the changes from generation to generation. Any person can come to the show and relate to the generational and international differences we can face in our daily lives.”

Franco notes that this marks the third occasion her group has engaged in collaborations with directors beyond the confines of CreArte Latino. "We love witnessing our team's growth as they learn fresh techniques, not only improving their acting but also fostering creative and collaborative writing skills," she explains. The team collectively settled on the title during early brainstorming sessions, a decision spurred by an exercise led by Acosta. Franco emphasizes how the chosen title aptly mirrors the thematic essence of the play. "It's gratifying to share a part of ourselves with the community through this ‘delicious' performance.”

Jonathan Acosta is a proud immigrant-raised Chicano actor. He received his BFA in Performance and Production in 2022 from Texas State University and is currently working on his Masters in Acting at the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training.

CreArte Latino was founded as a community theater in 2012 and in 2017 became CreArte Latino Cultural Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Under the guidance of co-founder and current producing artistic director Carolina Franco, CreArte has continued to expand its programming and youth and adult education opportunities, collaborating with artists from the Sarasota-Manatee region and throughout Latin America. The organization is also committed to serving as an information resource, hosting monthly forums for the Latino community on topics such as parenting, voting, and mental health.

To find out more about CreArte Latino Cultural Center, to donate or register for programs and events, visit the button below or CreArte Latino on Facebook.

About CreArte Latino Cultural Center

CreArte Latino Cultural Center was founded in 2012 as a creative hub for the Latino/Hispanic community in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. The nonprofit organization seeks to forge a bilingual cultural exchange between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large through the arts and education, including theater productions, book clubs, classes, workshops and collaborations with artists from the area and throughout Latin America. CreArte Latino Cultural Center is located at 8251 15th St. East, Sarasota. Visit the button below and CreArte Latino on Facebook.