SQUEAKY WHEEL FRINGE to Take Place at the Cook Theatre in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts

Squeaky Wheel Fringe is back June 4th-9th, 2024 at the Cook Theatre located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts!

Squeaky Wheel Theatre Group is gearing up for its second year of Squeaky Wheel Fringe; a six day, 20+ performance event featuring local, national, and International Artists. It provides an inclusive & accepting artistic environment that is unafraid to be loud, push boundaries, and to challenge artists & audiences alike.

What is Fringe Theatre? A performance arts smorgasbord: original, uncensored, accessible to artists & audiences alike, and all of the works are artist driven and produced. The acts feature a diverse group of creators producing a wide range of content from musical theatre, to dance, to spoken-word pieces, and more.

This Year's Shows Include:

The Lonely Death of L. Harris - an improv piece from New York, NY

Tea & Armageddon - a devised theatre show from Sarasota, FL

I'm Fine - a dance theatre piece from Sarasota, FL

Ed's Shed - a mash up of puppetry, poetry, standup, and more from Tarpon Springs, FL

Confessionals - a spoken word performance art piece from Sarasota, FL

My Year of Saying No - a one woman play from Palm Harbor, FL

Arthurian: The Knights of the Round Table, and Other Furniture - a burlesque show from Sarasota, FL

Common Air - a mixture of dance, interactive, & improv theater from Sarasota, FL

Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life - a one man musical show from Vancouver, British Columbia

What makes Squeaky Wheel Fringe different? It's all about artist advocacy and support. 100% of the base ticket price for each show goes back to the artist to help support them in doing what they do best...Create! We believe that by supporting artists, we are changing the face of performing arts and giving a home to unique, wild, and wonderful generative works!

Tickets are available for purchase here: https://www.squeakywheeltheatre.org/fringe.

The Fringe umbrella spans many styles, so some shows may have an age-limit, and content warnings will be clearly posted as needed.

More information & updates can be found at https://www.squeakywheeltheatre.org as well as Squeaky Wheel's various social media accounts.

