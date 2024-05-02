Arts Advocates Unveils June 2024 Events Including An Art Talk In Celebration Of Pride Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Advocates has revealed its schedule of June events, including member artist Suzanne Havens’ exhibit “Seeing With Imagination” and Jess Pope’s art talk, “The Transformative Power of Movement and Human Connection.” Unless otherwise indicated, registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

Arts Advocates member artists exhibit monthly in the Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Shows runs from the first Saturday to the last Saturday of each month. Suzanne Havens’ "Seeing With Imagination" will be on exhibit from June 1-29, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Following a creative career in marketing, Havens moved to Venice, Florida in 2007. In 2020, her photo won best in show at the 40th Annual Selby Gardens Juried Photographic Exhibition. Afterwards she became one of six volunteer photographers for Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Admission to all gallery exhibits is free.

On June 4, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Arts Advocates Gallery, Arts Advocates member Jess Pope presents the art talk, “The Transformative Power of Movement and Human Connection” in celebration of Pride Month. Raised in a strict Pentecostal family – no tv, computers or dancing, no adornment in her hair or skirts above her knees – Pope was taken to a ballet by a neighbor when she was seven years old. Her life and dreams were changed forever. Pope’s work as a dancer and choreographer derives its point of view through issues of gender, erotic power, and queer mothering, leaning into the intersections of her experiences. Free for Arts Advocates members; $5 for non-members.

The Arts Advocates’ collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours.

To learn more about or become a member of Arts Advocates, or to register for programs and events, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.



