Sarasota Opera Receives $50,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Sarasota Opera has been awarded a $50,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The grant offers unrestricted funding to area arts organizations in support of their artistic mission. This year's Arts Appreciation Grant will help support Sarasota Opera's 2020-21 Opera season, including their industry-leading Youth Opera program and community education programs.

Executive Director Richard Russell states "We are extremely grateful for Gulf Coast Community Foundation's loyal support, especially at this difficult time. Their leadership has had an important effect in helping many sectors of our community weather this crisis."

The new grant award follows an additional Arts Appreciation grant of $50,000 that Gulf Coast awarded to Sarasota Opera in April to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. Foundation President and CEO Mark Pritchett noted that the consecutive investments in Sarasota Opera and other cornerstone cultural organizations reflect the vital role of the arts sector in our region. "Our Board is effectively doubling down on key artistic partners like Sarasota Opera," said Pritchett. "They help drive our regional economy and build our brand as the arts and cultural destination for southwest Florida."

Sarasota Opera's Fall 2020 Season includes Mozart's Don Giovanni and Sarasota Youth Opera's The Hobbit, composed by Dean Burry. The 2021 Winter Festival will open with Puccini's Tosca, followed by Donizetti's The Daughter of the Regiment, Bizet's The Pearl Fishers, and Verdi's Attila.

