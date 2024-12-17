Sarasota Opera Gala Ushers in New Season Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reservations are now open for Sarasota Opera’s annual gala, A Night in Seville, taking place Friday, Jan. 31 in the Grand Ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Be immersed in Spain's beauty, culture, and vibe with all the splendor of the region’s cuisine, wine and flamenco music. This black-tie affair, chaired by Tamara Jacobs and Edie Chaifetz, will spotlight Sarasota Youth Opera, celebrating its 40th year.

Gala Ambassadors Katherine Benoit, Eileen Buzzard, Terry Anne Davis, Carol English, Carla Koeffler, Melody Kretzmer, Audrey Robbins, Sue Neumann and Michael Wadsworth will be on hand to greet attendees. A reception will be held at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, performances and dancing, beginning at 7 p.m.

This season’s gala will honor Les and Carol Brualdi, who have supported Sarasota Opera for more than 20 years. Les has served on the Board of Trustees since 2004 and was board chair from 2009 to 2011. The Carol and Les Brualdi Endowment Fund guarantees that no youth who wish to participate in Youth Opera Summer Camp are left behind. The Brualdis have been instrumental in helping Sarasota Youth Opera become a national model for opera education.

Various table and seat sponsor levels start at $350. Trips to Barcelona, Tuscany, and an Ireland Golf Package will be auctioned. The evening will also include a paddle raise for Sarasota Youth Opera. All proceeds raised will benefit Sarasota Opera’s music and education programs.

