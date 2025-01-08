Sarasota Jewish Theatre Opens Jeff Baron’s VISITING MR. GREEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Jewish Theatre will present a post-pandemic update of Jeff Baron ’s “Visiting Mr. Green” from January 29-February 9. Be A Theatre Maven, a new program launching this season, offers a deep dive into each of the three plays this season. To accommodate demand for the screening of “The Catskills – The Rise and Fall of the Borscht Belt,” a matinee has been added on February 3. All plays and presentations are held at The Sarasota Players, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. To purchase tickets, visit ThePlayers.org or call 941-365-2494. For more information, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org.

In Jeff Baron’s iconic 1990s play “Visiting Mr. Green” – given a post-pandemic update – 86-year-old widower Mr. Green (Mark Liebert) is almost hit by a car driven by young corporate executive Ross Gardiner (Alex Teicheira). Ross is ordered to spend the next six months making weekly visits to Mr. Green. Directed by Gus Kaikkonen, this 21st century “odd couple” takes audiences on a roller coaster of humor, heartbreak, and healing as secrets are revealed and a reluctant friendship begins to heal old wounds. Single tickets are $30-$42.

Preview: January 29, 7:30 p.m.

Performances: January 30, February 1, 4, 5, 6, 8 at 7:30 p.m.; January 31, February 2, 5, 7, 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Liebert is making his SJT debut. In the short time since he moved to Florida, he has been seen as Selsdon in “Noises Off” and Sir Roland in “A Spider’s Web” at the Delray Beach Playhouse, and the Rabbi in “The Pickpocket’s Daughter” at the Studio Theater of Key West. He has been performing for over 60 years from coast to coast.

Teicheira performed with SJT last season as Billy in “Better Late.” Other Sarasota theatre credits include shows at Florida Studio Theatre and Tree Fort Productions, and staged readings at Asolo Rep and the Hermitage Artist Retreat.

Be A Theatre Maven – a new program launching this season – offers two-hour deep dives into each play this season: “Visiting Mr. Green” on January 31, “Lost in Yonkers” on March 21, “Bad Jews” on May 2 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Each program begins with continental breakfast in the lobby of The Sarasota Players. SJT Artistic Director Carole Kleinberg will lead a discussion about the play and playwright. Participants will meet with the technical team and learn about the design and construction of the set, lighting, sound, props, and costumes, and the complex coordination required to construct a believable and functional universe for the play and the players. The director and artistic team will discuss the challenges and techniques involved in bringing the characters to life on the stage. Participants will be in conversation with the presenters. Comprehensive study guides will be emailed prior to each program. Tickets are $35 per program for the general public and $25 per program for SJT season subscribers.

A screening of Lex Gillespie’s “The Catskills – The Rise and Fall of the Borscht Belt” documentary has been added on February 3 at 1:30 p.m. due to the 7:00 p.m. screening selling out. Winner of the 2024 Miami Jewish Film Festival, this documentary is a humorous and nostalgic tribute to the “Borscht Belt” from its beginning as a refuge for working-class Jews, to becoming a lavish summer playground for the affluent, to its eventual decline. Through a trove of archival footage, “The Catskills” chronicles the cultural, historical, and economic influences that created the Borscht Belt, provided a training ground for the great comedians of the 20th century, and became the inspiration for iconic films like “Dirty Dancing.” A discussion follows the screening.

