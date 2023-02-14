Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: TOOTSIE THE COMEDY MUSICAL at Van Wezel

Review: TOOTSIE THE COMEDY MUSICAL at Van Wezel

Tootsie: The Comedy Musical is a 2018 Broadway musical that brings a fresh new feel to the original storyline.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Hard to believe it's been 40 years since the film Tootsie made its movie premiere starring Dustin Hoffman as temperamental Michael Dorsey, an unemployed actor resorting to desperate measures to find work. Tootsie: The Comedy Musical is a 2018 Broadway musical that brings a fresh new feel to the original storyline.

When self-centered Michael finds himself fired by his agent and chastised by directors and casting agents who can't stand him, he casts himself in the role of a lifetime, playing a woman he names Dorothy Michaels. Disguised as a woman, he finally lands his dream job and becomes a star but for how long can this ruse last?

The madness begins when Michael (Drew Becker) hears audition plans mentioned by his ex-girlfriend Sandy Lester (Payton Reilly) for the part of "Nurse" in a tacky Shakespearean-inspired musical titled Juliet's Curse. Desperate for work, Michael begins his journey as Dorothy Michaels and shows up for the audition - wig, dress, make-up, heels, and a lot of chutzpah. Although male chauvinist director Ron Carlisle (Adam du Plessis) recognizes an oddly familiar distaste for her, Dorothy captures the attention of the wealthy female producer Rita Marshall (Kathy Halenda) who admires her tenacity for standing up against the cheesball director and appreciates Dorothy's creative input into the production.

Now that Michael has finally found success albeit a lie under the guise of Dorothy, all he has to do now is keep his real identity under wraps from the cast and crew. Simple right? Not so much. Soon he finds himself falling in love with his co-star Julie Nichols who plays Juliet (Ashley Alexandra). That kiss on the lips he let slip not only confused Julie but now has her attracted to Dorothy.

But wait. There's more! The attractive but vacuous hunk of the show Max Van Horn (Matthew Rella) also falls for Dorothy too, even though she is "built like a tractor and sturdy", his love drives him to sear a huge tattoo of Dorothy on his muscle-ripped chest. The tangled web Michael has weaved taking on the Dorothy persona has his playwright roommate Jeff Slater (Jared David Michael Grant) sometimes laughing at the mayhem and sometimes concerned about how the whole ordeal is going to end.

As Dorothy, Drew Becker is up to the challenge of filling Dorothy's heels. He is surprisingly poised in those heels and delivers a robust performance as both Michael and Dorothy. Ashley Alexandra is a dynamic actress whose voice is as sweet and complex as the character she plays. Talented and comedic Payton Reilly's "What's Gonna Happen" patter songs will make you gasp for air. How does she remember all those lyrics let alone sing them with ease at the speed of light? Jared David Michael Grant wears the best facial expressions in the show and delivers the funniest song in this production "Jeff Sums It Up". The cast as a whole works so well together with impeccable timing and shine in clever costuming before silhouette set designs of New York.

I do feel Tootsie was a tad too long and dragged here and there, especially in Act l. The pace in Act 11 picked up and stayed true to the original ending of the film. Audiences who enjoy Broadway extravaganza-type performances will love this show peppered with call-outs and theatre insider innuendoes galore. Tootsie is quick-paced, quick-witted, and fun to watch.

Tootsie is staged at the Van Wezel from February 13-15, 2023. For tickets and more information visit www.VanWezel.org.

Tootsie fans check out www.tootsiemusical.com.




Hermitage Announces Full Schedule Of Events For 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Weekend Photo
Hermitage Announces Full Schedule Of Events For 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Weekend
The Hermitage Artist Retreat announces full line-up of events for 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Weekend, a celebration of art and dance, commemorating the 15th year of the prize and 20th anniversary season of the Hermitage live events April 14-16.
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to the Van Wezel Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to the Van Wezel
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, celebrates its 48th Anniversary kicking-off its 30-city national tour on Sept. 29 and visiting the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8pm. Tickets on sale Friday.
Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Continues 2023 “Global Issues” Series Photo
Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Continues 2023 “Global Issues” Series With Educational Lectures, February 1-28
2023 marks the 52nd season of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s (SILL) “Global Issues” series. This hard-hitting series, which runs January 10-March 31, features 25 internationally renowned experts discussing a vast range of domestic and global issues. This month’s lectures feature front-page issues examined by leading speakers.
Florida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of Captivating Drama, NETWORK Photo
Florida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of Captivating Drama, NETWORK
Florida Studio Theatre has announced the extension of its Regional Premiere production of Network, a fast-paced play based on the Academy Award-winning screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky. Adapted for the stage by Lee Hall, Network follows the downward spiral of Howard Beale, a longtime news anchor who is being let go due to poor ratings.

From This Author - Carolan Trbovich

      Carolan Trbovich is an innovator who used both corporate savvy and her considerable creativity to blaze new trails in entertainment industry operations for two powerhouse music... (read more about this author)


Review: TOOTSIE THE COMEDY MUSICAL at Van WezelReview: TOOTSIE THE COMEDY MUSICAL at Van Wezel
February 14, 2023

What did our critic think of TOOTSIE THE COMEDY MUSICAL at Van Wezel?
Review: MOMIX - ALICE at Van WezelReview: MOMIX - ALICE at Van Wezel
February 12, 2023

What did our critic think of MOMIX - ALICE at Van Wezel?
Review: CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND at Van WezelReview: CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND at Van Wezel
December 18, 2022

What did our critic think of CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND at Van Wezel?
Review: HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAYS at Riveview Performing Arts CenterReview: HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAYS at Riveview Performing Arts Center
December 12, 2022

What did our critic think of HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAYS at Riveview Performing Arts Center? The Pops Orchestra celebrates the holiday season with the Hollywood Holidays concert led by its imaginative and ever-entertaining music director, Dr. Robyn Bell. The long list of amazing holiday films is only surpassed by their wonderful soundtracks. With new videos from SCF film students, it's holiday cinemagic on the Pops Orchestra's concert stage.
Review: MISS HOLMES at David S. & Anne V. Howard Studio TheatreReview: MISS HOLMES at David S. & Anne V. Howard Studio Theatre
November 21, 2022

What did our critic think of MISS HOLMES at David S. & Anne V. Howard Studio Theatre?
share