Review: BIG SEXY: THE FATS WALLER REVUE At Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Nate Jacobs's original production is the perfect fit for this versatile troupe that ignites the stage with a rousing musical tribute.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: WE ALL FALL DOWN at The Players Centre Photo 2 Review: WE ALL FALL DOWN at The Players Centre
THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo 3 THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks
Derek Hough Comes to Sarasota With SYMPHONY OF DANCE This December Photo 4 Derek Hough Comes to Sarasota With SYMPHONY OF DANCE This December

Derek Hough Comes to Sarasota With SYMPHONY OF DANCE This December

In their closing season performance, WBTT brings to life the world premiere Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue. Nate Jacobs's original production is the perfect fit for this versatile troupe that ignites the stage with a rousing musical tribute.

Thomas Wright, aka "Fats" Waller, was an American jazz pianist, composer, singer, and comedic entertainer. His Harlem-stylized piano renderings influenced the sound of modern jazz piano that we have come to cherish today. Fats realized his dreams at an early age when he began playing the piano at the age of 6. He became a professional keyboard player at 15. By the age of 18, he achieved recording artist status. Fat's name may not be recognizable to some people, but most know and love his work from many of the 400 songs he scored, including Honeysuckle Rose, Stormy Weather, Lulus Back in Town, The Joint is Jumpin, and Aint Misbehavin, which became a huge Broadway musical hit.

Who better to present his work with all the style and flair that it deserves than Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe? And style and flare they delivered. Jacob's cleverly written tribute is a performance of pizzazz and his cast provides the audience with a living biography of Fats Waller's work through vignettes of his life and music.

Starring in the titular role of Fats is long-time Troupe member Leon S. Pitts ll who shines as Waller. That voice, his moves, and his style are captivating. The inspiration for Big Sexy was to showcase Mr. Pitts, who has been coined "WBTT's Teddy Bear." "He has dedicated over 15 years of his time and unique talent to our shows, fundraising events, and many special performances throughout our community. One day he joked with me about creating a show for him and the name should be "Big Sexy". Not long after that time, I began creating this show", states Nate Jacobs.

Powerhouse Ariel Blue, as Fat's leading lady Devenae Darling is divine and made for a perfect match. Performers Jazzmin Carson as Henrietta Hash, Ulric Alfred Taylor as Leroy Levanthall, and Andrea Jean as Sherry Sunshine round out the team of high-end talent who make for a cohesive cast.

I particularly enjoyed some of the lesser-known tunes exhibiting Waller's sense of humor in delightfully orchestrated songs such as Your Feet's Too Big, Viper Drag, and two of my favorites, Ball in the Jack, and All That Meat and No Potatoes. Jazzmin Carson's Stormy Weather was worth the price of admission.

It's a sight to see beholding Donald Frison's sizzling choreography and Adrienne Pitts' glitzy art deco dresses for the ladies and sharp pinstriped suits for the gentlemen. Musical director Matthew McKinnon and the versatile band brilliantly laid the underscore for each song and dance. I can't go without stating a "wow" to accomplished reed player Jason Whitmore who can engineer a sultry sax with the best them.

Treat yourself to one of the best shows in town and step back in history for some of the most iconic music of our time. Bravo WBBT, can't wait to see what you bring to the stage next year.

Big Sexy continues staging through May 28, 2023 westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Photo: Sorcha Augustine


RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

The Circus Arts Conservatory And The Ringling Partner Once Again For THE SUMMER CIRCU Photo
The Circus Arts Conservatory And The Ringling Partner Once Again For THE SUMMER CIRCUS SPECTACULAR

Circus fans of all ages, from near and far, can beat the heat this summer at reasonable prices while experiencing the best of the circus arts, thanks to the continued partnership of The Circus Arts Academy and The Ringling. The Summer Circus Spectacular returns this year, with some of the circus world's most exciting acts signed on for the one-hour, action-packed show.

FRIDAY FEST Returns To The Van Wezel Photo
FRIDAY FEST Returns To The Van Wezel

Friday Fest, the free, outdoor summertime concert series at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall returns this year with an exciting lineup of bands who will bring the audience to their feet! The events run from 5-9 p.m. and are located on the lawn of the Van Wezel.

Sarasota Orchestra Reveals 2023 Festival Highlights Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Reveals 2023 Festival Highlights

Sarasota Music Festival announced its concert programs for the 2023 Festival season. This year’s Festival centers around a special theme that ties together the 12 concerts: the power of storytelling through music.

Florida Studio Theatre Reveals Summer Season Lineup Photo
Florida Studio Theatre Reveals Summer Season Lineup

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the lineup for its 2023 Summer Season, featuring a three-show Mainstage Series and a three-show Cabaret Series.


From This Author - Carolan Trbovich

      Carolan Trbovich is an innovator who used both corporate savvy and her considerable creativity to blaze new trails in entertainment industry operations for two powerhouse music co... (read more about this author)

Review: BIG SEXY: THE FATS WALLER REVUE At Westcoast Black Theatre TroupeReview: BIG SEXY: THE FATS WALLER REVUE At Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Review: WE ALL FALL DOWN at The Players CentreReview: WE ALL FALL DOWN at The Players Centre
Review: COME ON, GET HAPPY! at Riveview Performing Arts CenterReview: COME ON, GET HAPPY! at Riveview Performing Arts Center
Review: WICKED at Straz CenterReview: WICKED at Straz Center

Videos

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun Video
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Video
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy Video
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (4/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reel Music
Florida Studio Theatre (2/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunset Boulevard
Manatee Performing Arts Center (4/27-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “Graceland” and “Asleep On the Wind”
Venice Theatre (4/21-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ballad of Old Manatee
The Hat Theater Collective (4/21-5/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents: Comedy Roulette
Florida Studio Theatre (4/08-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DraMature Presents "A Hollywood 1940's USO Radio Musical"
Manatee Performing Arts Center (5/09-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie KIDS
Manatee Performing Arts Center (5/06-5/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Must Be The Entrance To Heaven
Urbanite Theatre (6/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]
Venice Theatre (5/05-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU