Renée Fleming to Perform at the Van Wezel This January

Four-time Grammy winning singer Renée Fleming will perform at the Van Wezel on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m.

Renée Fleming is one of the most highly acclaimed singers of our time, performing on the stages of the world's greatest opera houses, concert halls, and theaters. Renée has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for HM Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. In 2014, Renée brought her voice to a vast new audience as the first classical artist ever to sing the US National Anthem at the Super Bowl. In 2008, Renée was the first woman in the 125-year history of the Metropolitan Opera to solo headline an opening night gala. She was presented with the US National Medal of Arts by President Obama.

Renée Fleming has recorded everything from complete operas and song recitals to indie rock and jazz; and her album Signatures was selected by the U.S. Library of Congress for the National Recording Registry, as an "aural treasure worthy of preservation as part of America's patrimony." Known for bringing new audiences to classical music and opera, Renée has hosted an array of television and radio broadcasts, including the Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD series, and Live from Lincoln Center.

Tickets are $57-$132 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.