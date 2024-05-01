IRTE & The Squeaky Wheel Fringe Festival To Present THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS

Running Thursday, June 6, 2024 & Saturday, June 8 at The Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

By: May. 01, 2024
IRTE & The Squeaky Wheel Fringe Festival To Present THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, will present The Lonely Death of L. Harris at Squeaky Wheel Fringe.

Guided by audience suggestions, IRTE will take on matters of mortality and identity in perhaps their most unusual show yet. Loosely inspired by the widely read New York Times article, The Lonely Death of George Bell, L. Harris is a dark comedy that will make audiences laugh and question their own sense of self and whether any of us is ever truly "knowable."

L. Harris is dead, alone and unseen in a NYC apartment with no next of kin and no mourners. Join IRTE in their latest serio-comedy as they piece together the clues and secrets of a life unnoticed, improvising a fitting obituary. Is identity immutable? Do we live parallel lives? Or are we the sum of others' perceptions?

The Lonely Death of L. Harris

Part of the 2024 Squeaky Wheel Fringe Festival

Presented by IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble LLC

Original Concept: Nannette Deasy
Directed By: Pat Shay
Developed by and Starring IRTE: Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, and Connie Perry
Featuring original, live music by John Munnelly
Technical Director: Will Knapp

Thursday, June 6, 2024, 10-11pm & Saturday, June 8, 2024, 7-8pm
The Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243
Tickets: $15.50 pre-sale / $18.50 walk-up
Adult content. Parental discretion is advised.

For more information about this show and the festival in general, please visit http://www.squeakywheeltheatre.org



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos