Photos: Gavin Creel Introduces New Work at Hermitage Artist Retreat

Walk on Through captures the sense of wonder and impossible connection museums offer to humanity.

Jan. 25, 2022  

Hermitage Fellow & Tony Award Winner Gavin Creel did an event at Hermitage Artist Retreat to a sold-out beach audience called "Walk on Through".

Check out photos below!

Tony and Olivier Award-winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, The Book of Mormon, Hair) has a new passion project in development. Spurred by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to create a piece inspired by their vast collection, Creel has spent countless hours absorbing the sights, sounds, and lessons of this self-contained universe. The working result, Walk on Through, captures the sense of wonder and impossible connection museums offer to humanity. Audience members at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood, Florida were among the first to hear selections of this work in progress on January 14, performed by Hermitage Fellow Gavin Creel himself, as he continues this new journey of creation.

Photos credit: Hermitage Artist Retreat

