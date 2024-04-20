Photos: 2024 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Celebrates Deepa Purohit & Angelica Negron

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The annual Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner on Sunday, April 14th honored playwright and theater maker Deepa Purohit. This was the central event of a three-day celebration, hosted by the Hermitage Artist Retreat (Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO) in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation.

The gala evening was presented at Michael’s on East and featured inspiring performances from Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning star of stage and screen Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, “Young Sheldon”), accompanied by Broadway veteran Randy Redd; original songs by internationally renowned composer and performer Kavita Shah; and an appearance from past Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner Angélica Negrón. The annual gala raised more than $300,000 in support of the Hermitage’s mission, in addition to the Greenfield Foundation’s increased annual gift of $175,000. The festive evening was co-chaired by Pauline Wamsler and Stephanie & Gene Jones. Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg served as master of ceremonies and announced that Asolo Repertory Theatre will be collaborating with the Hermitage as the presenting partner for the first public presentation of Deepa Purohit’s commission in Sarasota in 2026. As this year’s HGP recipient, Purohit receives a $35,000 commission, along with an extended residency at the Hermitage Artist Retreat.

The Hermitage Greenfield Prize Celebration culminated on Monday, April 15th with Angélica Negrón presenting Azul Naranja Salado, the original composition resulting from her 2022 Hermitage Greenfield Prize. This world premiere concert set a new standard for embracing the Florida weather as part of the experience; this contemporary classical composition was performed live outdoors on the Hermitage Beach on Manasota Key.

Deepa Purohit was selected by a distinguished jury that included Obie Award-winning playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph, Tony Award-winning Artistic Director of A.R.T. Diane Paulus, and Tony Award-winning actor, director, and writer Ruben Santiago-Hudson.