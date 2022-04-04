Paul Reiser Brings New Comedy Tour To The Van Wezel

Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood's most prolific creatives-and he shows no signs of slowing down. Voted one of the "Top 100 Comedians of All Time" by Comedy Central, Reiser will be bringing his newest standup tour to the Van Wezel on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Throughout his storied career, Reiser has worked on numerous projects. He is currently starring in two hit shows for Netflix: Stranger Things as Dr. Sam Owens, in a role created by the Duffer Brothers specifically for Reiser, and Chuck Lorre's The Kominsky Method, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. The multi-faceted actor also revived one of his most iconic roles in the highly anticipated return of Mad About You, the long-running hit 90s comedy Reiser co-created and starred in with Helen Hunt.

Reiser is a fixture behind the camera as well. He co-created and co-produced There's Johnny!, a seven-episode series which originally streamed on Hulu and now streams on Peacock. The show, co-created with filmmaker David Steven Simon and co-produced with David Gordon Green in conjunction with The Carson Company, premiered to critical praise.

In addition to Reiser's television and film accolades, he is also a successful author. His first book, Couplehood, sold over two million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times best sellers list. His subsequent books, Babyhood and Familyhood, were best sellers as well.

Reiser, a SUNY Binghamton graduate in the prestigious music program, co-wrote the theme song from Mad About You, "The Final Frontier," with Grammy-winning producer Don Was. He released an album of original songs with British singer-songwriter Julia Fordham called Unusual Suspects. Over the course of his career, Reiser has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy Award and Screen Actors Guild nominations.

This multifaceted creator will bring his signature comedy style to the Van Wezel on November 20, 2022. Tickets are $27-$67 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.