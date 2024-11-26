Marcy Miller, Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota’s Executive Director, Will Retire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marcy Miller, Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota’s executive director, has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2025. Miller has led the organization since 2019. For more information about the executive director position and to apply, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.

Having been committed to Artist Series Concerts’ mission of supporting the next generation of musical talent for the past six years, Miller stated, “I am excited to embrace the opportunity for more personal time. My husband and I look forward to traveling and spending time with our children and grandchildren. At the same time, I am pleased to share that the board of directors has invited me to remain involved as a member of the board, where I will continue to support the work of Artist Series Concerts as a volunteer.”

During her tenure as executive director, Miller navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully pivoted from indoor to outdoor concerts during that time. Outdoor concerts were so well received that two are now offered annually. She secured a $50,000 grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation to bolster the educational outreach program by creating an artist residency program, which enables Artist Series Concerts to reach more students in the community. Miller said, “I am proud to share that Artist Series Concerts is in excellent financial health.”

Artist Series Concerts’ board of directors has formed a search committee to find a successor. For more information about the executive director position and to apply, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. The application period closes on January 31, 2025, with a start date in early May.

