June Events at Creative Liberties to Include Two Opening Receptions, A Second Saturday Open Studio, and More

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, will continue its season's offerings with an all-packed June. It starts with two opening receptions at two Creative Liberties venues. At 901B Apricot Avenue, visitors can meet artists and view works on display and for sale through June and July. “#artfail: Stories from the Artistic Journey,” is an exhibition at 927 N Lime Avenue, which documents "failures" artists make on their journey of creation. Both receptions are Thursday, June 8; 5-7 p.m.

Creative Liberties presents the Summer Second Saturday Open Studios, Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet the artists and view their work at Creative Liberties' three locations: 901B Apricot Avenue, 927 N Lime Avenue and 340 Central Avenue.

Bring the whole family for Family Art Day, Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-noon. These free monthly events feature interactive art-creating sessions led by professional artists. Artist Lina Rincon of Lina Rincon Art Gallery & Studio will lead families in a creative project that is suitable for all ages and skill levels. No RSVP is required. This is a free program, made possible by generous funding from the Floyd C Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation.

Finally, learn about an art-themed travel opportunity to Puerto Rico during a free informational seminar, Saturday, June 24, 4-5 p.m. RSVP accepted at pedro@cubartedu.org.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, both artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that they launched this venture “to empower regional artists with a variety of business services and studio and exhibition opportunities.” Creative Liberties is a collective, communal space that provides work and display space for local artists. There are also display walls available for non-studio artists to rent.

The enterprise recently celebrated the openings of two more locations at 927 N Lime Avenue that features 10 new studio artists, additional gallery walls and the Creative Academy classroom/ community space; and at 340 Central Avenue, which offers limited-time artist residencies for work and display space.

"We are overwhelmed in the best way possible by how quickly Creative Liberties has been able to grow. We are extremely grateful for the incredible support we have received from the community, including from the public, the artists, the arts advocates and the media. This support is the catalyst to the rapid growth we've experienced,” says Gerdeman. Goodwill adds that "we are responding to feedback, requests and the needs that are presented to us. Seeing how this has developed in a short time adds excitement to the thoughts of where we can go in the future!"

Twenty-one artists have made Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery their artistic workspace. These include: Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed-media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Donna Bergman (collage and mixed-media); Lisa DiFranza (acrylic painting, gouache, and mixed-media); Drita Dawn Hajroja (painting and mixed-media); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Gary LaParl (oil painting); Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography); Jay Li (portraiture pastel, charcoal portraiture and plein air oil painting); Henry Martin (photography and mixed-media); Lee Oberlander (watercolor, acrylic paint and mixed-media); David Sigel (oil painting and mixed media); Steve Schwartz (acrylic paint, mixed-media); Swirly Painter (painting, canvas and mural); Cheryl Taub (acrylic paint, pastel and collage); Adrienne Watts (abstract painting); Sandra Wix (illustration, portraits and photography); Jeff Vasington (landscape oil painting); David Munoz (painting and mixed-media); Emily Baar (pen and ink, watercolor and acrylic painting); Ava Young (abstract acrylic painting); and John-Norman Tuck (acrylic and mixed media painting).

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery is now at two locations in Sarasota's Limelight District: 901-B Apricot Avenue and 927 N. Lime Avenue. Its third location, Creative Liberties Artist Residencies at Gaze Modern, is located in the ARCOS Apartments, 340 Central Ave., Sarasota.

For more information about Creative Liberties, visit www.creativeliberties.net; call 941-799-6634 or email info@creativeliberties.net. The Limelight studios are open to the public, Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday to Wednesday by appointment. The Rosemary artists residency at Gaze Gallery is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.