Hermitage Reveals New Trustees for 2024-2025

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) announced that Alice Court (Boca Grande / Toronto), Tim Flood (Manasota Key), and Peter Offringa (Sarasota) have been elected to the Hermitage Board of Trustees. In addition, longtime Hermitage supporters and Sarasota arts philanthropists Charlie Huisking (Sarasota) and Flora Major (New York / Sarasota) have been unanimously elected as the Hermitage’s first Honorary Trustees. All five commenced their term on July 1, 2024. Earlier this season, past Hermitage trustees Larry Bold (Manasota Key), Tom Dignam (Englewood), and Andy Maass (Longboat Key) were recognized by the Hermitage as Emeritus Trustees.

These additions to the Hermitage Board follow a remarkable season that has included more than 55 live programs and events, dozens of new and expanded arts and education partnerships in the community, and another record-breaking fiscal year.

“We are incredibly excited to be welcoming these distinguished individuals to the Hermitage Board,” says Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “These are some of the Hermitage’s most vibrant champions, and their passion for the mission and future of the organization is truly inspiring. Their experience, intelligence, and thoughtful creativity will be invaluable to the organization’s continued growth and success.”

“It is truly an honor to welcome Alice, Tim, and Peter to our Board, as well as our distinguished new Honorary and Emeritus Trustees,” says Hermitage Board President Carole Crosby. “Andy’s vision for the Hermitage and the passionate team he has assembled are elevating the organization to new heights. I look forward to working with our new trustees to ensure a bright future for the organization, creating a lasting impact in our community and our culture.”

