HARD HEART BURLESQUE to Play McCurdy's Comedy Theatre This Month

Join Hard Heart Burlesque Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8pm at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre for a sparkly show that celebrates winter and the holiday season. Producers Karma Kandlewick and Miss Marina Elaine will take the stage along with emcee Swanky Valli and some of the most talented performers from around Florida including Misty Rose, Tessa Toogood, Morgan La Rue, the duo of Tank and Tilly and more.

It has been chilly across the state, but these entertainers are ready to keep you warm. With live vocals, strip tease, comedy and sultry songs, there is something for everyone.

Date:

Dec. 15

8pm

Location:

McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

1923 Ringling Blvd

Sarasota, Florida 34236

