Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards FST $45,000 Arts Appreciation Grant

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is delighted to announce that the nonprofit theater has been awarded a $45,000 "Arts Appreciation" grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation. These grants were given to cornerstone Sarasota arts organizations, enabling them to concentrate on what they do best: advance their artistic missions. Thanks to Gulf Coast, these funds will provide key support for FST's Winter Mainstage and Cabaret Seasons, which will begin in early 2021.

"In these uncertain times, we are thankful for the support of organizations like Gulf Coast Community Foundation," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "They recognize the importance of art in our community, and this grant will enable us to do what we've done for the past 47 years: produce the best in contemporary theatre at an affordable price."

Gulf Coast awarded Arts Appreciation grants to 10 arts organizations in the region, including FST, acknowledging their contributions to the economy and helping bolster the area's reputation as a leading artistic and cultural haven. Florida's largest subscription theatre, FST produced over 20 productions in 2019, reaching over 235,000 attendees.

"Our region's beloved arts and cultural organizations have been hit as hard as any by the impacts of COVID-19," said Mark Pritchett, President | CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. "This flexible funding is designed to help partners like FST remain resilient and productive in this terribly challenging time, because our community needs them."

Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You