GEORGIA ON MY MIND: Celebrating The Music Of Ray Charles Comes To Sarasota

Celebrate the legendary music of Ray Charles at the Van Wezel with Emmy Award winner Clint Holmes, 10-time Grammy Award-winning band Take 6, six-time Grammy nominee and Downbeat vocalist of the year Nnenna Freelon and Grammy winner Kirk Whalum. This 90-minute feel-good extravaganza includes dazzling soulful performances of hit songs including "Hit The Road Jack," "What'd I Say," "I Got a Woman," "I Can't Stop Loving You," "Baby It's Cold Outside," "Alexander's Ragtime Band," "Georgia On My Mind" and many more classic hits. Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles makes its Sarasota debut on March 8 at 7 p.m.

Ray Charles was an American treasure who won every major honor from the Georgia Hall of Fame to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, from The Kennedy Center Honors to a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award as well as induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He transcended racism and cultural upheavals and spread his music based on Gospel, Blues, Jazz and Country around the world. Boasting iconic tunes from the catalogue of the genius from Georgia himself, the artists featured in Georgia On My Mind make each song a winning part of the tapestry that is Ray Charles' music.

Tickets are $42-$67. Purchase at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 263-6726. This show is sponsored by Wilde Lexus Sarasota. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at www.VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





