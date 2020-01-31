Florida Studio Theatre to Hold Annual Fundraiser DANGEROUS LADIES SHINDIG

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents its annual fundraiser, the Dangerous Ladies Shindig, on Monday, February 24 in FST's Hegner Theatre Wing. In support of FST's Suffragist Project, a city-wide artistic celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, attendees are invited to don their finest 1920-inspired garb, best cocktail attire, or dress as their favorite "Dangerous Lady." Marie G. Kropp, a long-time FST supporter who has been integral to numerous FST events, including last year's western-themed fundraiser, will chair this event. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is the lead supporter of FST's Dangerous Ladies Shindig.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail reception featuring jazz and swing, performances by FST's resident improv troupe, and more. Guests will then assemble in FST's Gompertz Theatre to watch exclusive live performances by some of FST's beloved artists. A seated dinner by Michael's on East will conclude the evening.

Tickets are $250 per person. To reserve a seat, please call Matthew Quick, Development Associate at (941) 366-9017 ext. 316. The funds raised during the Shindig will support the artists, events, and programs of FST's Suffragist Project, which concludes in August 2020.

During the Shindig, FST will present the esteemed Spelman Award. Named in honor of Florida Studio Theatre's founding Artistic Director, Jon Spelman, the Spelman Award is presented to a foundation or an individual who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership by providing FST with mentorship, financial, and/or in-kind support. This year's Spelman Award recipient is Gaele Barthold, who has shown unwavering enthusiasm and dedication to the art and growth of the theatre as an Underwriter for FST's Mainstage, Cabaret, and Stage III programs. She has also provided guidance as a member of FST's Board of Directors for the past four years.

"Some people really enjoy the theatre. Others love it," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "Gaele is the latter-she redefines what it means to be a 'theatre aficionado.' She is a true devotee of the theatre, and fervently pursues an understanding of everything we produce at Florida Studio Theatre. She sees everything we do-from Cabaret to Stage III to Children's Theatre. She usually sees shows more than once-sometimes three and four times. Gaele gets to know our actors and guest artists, loans out her car, and helps care for our visiting guests during their stay. As if that were not enough, she is a 'Platinum" donor, Underwriting our Mainstage, Cabaret and Stage III programs. Gaele gives from her pocketbook and from her heart. Her generosity of spirit makes her well-deserving of the 2020 Spelman Award."

"Florida Studio Theatre's quality, diverse, and highly affordable programming is both remarkable and exemplary," shared Gaele Barthold. "The theatre reaches deeply into our community and our schools. Its many stages and programs ensure enjoyment, artistic stimulation, and thoughtful communication for all participants, both old and young. I support this artistic jewel because of its vision and its many and varied accomplishments. FST's achievements well warrant the support of all of us who benefit from its remarkable presence in our community."

With a mix of history and theatre, FST's Dangerous Ladies Shindig will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Tickets are $250 per person with proceeds supporting FST's Suffragist Project, a kaleidoscope of events including performances, lectures, panel discussions, readings, and more. To reserve a seat for FST's Dangerous Ladies Shindig, please call Matthew Quick, Development Associate at (941) 366-9017 ext. 316.





