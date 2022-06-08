Florida Studio Theatre Presents MAYTAG VIRGIN Beginning This Month

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents Maytag Virgin, an uplifting Southern love story by Audrey Cefaly, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright. Called "Touching" and "A real joy to see" by DC Metro Theatre Arts, Maytag Virgin is a heartfelt comedy about love, loss, life, and laundry. Maytag Virgin will begin playing in FST's Keating Theatre on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Maytag Virgin is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Summer Mainstage subscription package is the rousing musical biography Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, and the comedic murder mystery Smoke & Mirrors. Subscriptions for all three Summer Mainstage shows can be purchased for as little as $49, and single tickets for Maytag Virgin range from $25-39. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

This light-hearted comedy is centered on Lizzy Nash, a quick-witted high-school English teacher taking a break from the classroom, and Jack Key, her new next-door neighbor. Jack is a nearly unflappable high school physics teacher who recently moved from Biloxi, MS. Over the course of a year, the two discover that they have a lot in common-they have both lost their spouses and love homemade comfort food. They are also looking for the answer to the same question: how do you know you're ready to love, and live, again?

Directing this unconventional love story is Kate Alexander, FST's Associate Director At-Large, who most recently directed Matthew Lopez's The Legend of Georgia McBride.

"What lies at the heart of this play is the need to take risks in the face of love," said Alexander. "Love is about the risk of revealing who you truly are, including your vulnerabilities and imperfections. Maytag Virgin celebrates these two bright, glorious, and wounded individuals who are afraid of reaching past their comfortable selves and taking a chance on something."

Playing the strong-willed Lizzy Nash is FST Associate Artist Rachel Moulton, who has previously been seen in FST's productions of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2019) and Honor Killing (2018). Maytag Virgin marks Moulton's eighth time working with Alexander on an FST production.

"That is a miracle in this business," said Alexander. "Rachel will light up the dark night of the soul of Lizzy and bring out her quirky, delicious humor. There is no one I would picture doing this role other than Rachel Moulton."

Returning to FST to play the even-keeled Jack Key is Blake Price, who played Jimmy Ray Dobbs in FST's hit production of Bright Star (2020). Price played Monty Navarro in the national tour of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Curly McLain in North Shore Music Theatre's production of Oklahoma!.

The creative team for Maytag Virgin includes Audrey Cefaly (Playwright), Pedro L. Guevara (Scenic Designer), Mari Taylor Floyd (Costume Designer), Andrew Gray (Lighting Designer), Thom Korp (Sound Designer), and Roy Johns (Stage Manager).

FST's production of Maytag Virgin is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues.