Florida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of A PLACE IN THE SUN: A TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDER

This salute to the music pioneer will now run through April 16, 2023.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced that, due to continued audience demand, the theatre is extending its high-energy Cabaret, A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, for a third, and final, time. Developed by Jason Cannon, Sarah Durham, and Richard Hopkins, with musical arrangements by Scott Michaelsen and Jim Prosser, this salute to the music pioneer will now run through April 16, 2023, in FST's Goldstein Cabaret. Tickets are on sale FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

"Stevie Wonder's music is universal and has provided the soundtrack for many generations," said Sarah Durham, one of the show's developers. "That is what we're celebrating with A Place in the Sun. Stevie Wonder can make you smile, laugh, cry, break your heart, and put it back together again, all in one song. It's no wonder this show is resonating with so many people."

Critics are praising A Place in the Sun, calling it "One-of-a-kind," "Outstanding," and "A wonderful, toe-tapping, sing-along, and get-jumping musical treat." Venice Gondolier-Sun wrote, "Make sure to see this show."

The Cabaret has also been a hit with audiences, who are calling dynamic music revue "Absolutely fabulous," "Outstanding," "Exuberant," and "Very entertaining." Audience member Leanna B. shared, "A Place in the Sun is a great show. The artists are so talented. Their personalities shine and their voices sparkle." Lou W. added, "This was a wonderful performance! I didn't recognize all the hits that Stevie Wonder recorded. I wouldn't miss this show."

A Place in the Sun takes audiences on a musical journey through Stevie Wonder's life-from the streets of inner-city Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Featuring over two dozen of Wonder's biggest hits, including "I Just Called to Say I Love You," "Superstition," and "Isn't She Lovely?," this lively Cabaret celebrates Stevie's artistic contributions that have earned him the status of the most-awarded solo artist of all time.

Bringing Stevie Wonder's music to life are Joshua Pyram (Piano and Vocals), Ben Senneff (Piano and Vocals), Chris Anthony Giles (Vocals), Marcus James (Drums), and Madalyn McHugh (Piano, Guitar, and Vocals).

Pyram is a classically trained actor, singer-songwriter, and dancer who has appeared with the cast of MTV's Wild N' Out and performed with Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart. Senneff has performed in productions of Spring Awakening, Forever Plaid, Kinky Boots, and Oklahoma!.

Giles has appeared on television in such series as Boardwalk Empire and The Mysteries of Laura, and was last seen at FST in the theatre's popular Cabaret, The Wonder Years: The Music of the Baby Boomers (2019). James attended the Berklee College of Music and was last seen at FST in the 2020 Cabaret, Light My Fire. A Place in the Sun marks McHugh's fourth production at FST. Since 2019, McHugh has given 400 Cabaret performances across the country covering a wide variety of musical styles.

Due to continued audience demand, A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder has been held over again and must close on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.




Family Secrets will be presented by Sarasota Jewish Theatre on March 25. 
 The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced the second annual concert in the Ruby E. Crosby Alumni Music Series at the Hermitage, featuring award-winning composer and lyricist Zoe Sarnak.
What did our critic think of WICKED at Straz Center?
Noted local abstract artist Craig Palmer recently opened Palmer Modern, Sarasota's newest art gallery with working artist studios. The enterprise is a spacious, converted warehouse located at 925 North Lime Avenue in the neighborhood known as the Limelight District. The event is Thursday, March 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

March 14, 2023

Family Secrets will be presented by Sarasota Jewish Theatre on March 25. 
March 14, 2023

Sarasota Opera will work to strengthen its entrepreneurial capacity and increase its mission impact with earned-income strategies developed and implemented through its participation in Margin & Mission Ignition, an opportunity presented by The Patterson Foundation.  
March 14, 2023

 The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced the second annual concert in the Ruby E. Crosby Alumni Music Series at the Hermitage, featuring award-winning composer and lyricist Zoe Sarnak.
March 9, 2023

Noted local abstract artist Craig Palmer recently opened Palmer Modern, Sarasota's newest art gallery with working artist studios. The enterprise is a spacious, converted warehouse located at 925 North Lime Avenue in the neighborhood known as the Limelight District. The event is Thursday, March 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
March 9, 2023

Rise Above held its Season 8 Announcement Party Wednesday night and announced that Kerry Butler (Broadway's Beetlejuice and Mean Girls) will be directing Newsies this coming October. 
